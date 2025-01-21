The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. Building a Phoenix Identity: Starting in Our Own Backyards - Benjamin Hall Design has made a name for itself by embracing unique and challenging locations to create compact, livable spaces that defy traditional standards. The latest project, featuring one-bedroom apartments at 544 square feet (50m²), is discreetly nestled behind a suburban house near downtown Phoenix. This "stealthy architecture" approach maintains a low profile while significantly contributing to the local urban landscape.

Embracing Regional Identity - Sunbelt cities often struggle with a distinctive architectural identity, making it difficult to tell neighborhoods in Arizona, Texas, or Atlanta apart. However, Benjamin Hall Design is leading the charge to establish a unique architectural identity for Phoenix. Combining desert environmentalism, gained from studying at the University of Arizona, with efficient space planning honed while living in Copenhagen, Denmark, Benjamin Hall is creating a new path for multi-family housing in Phoenix. By reviving Phoenix's local masonry tradition and applying simple building forms with meticulous detailing, he is addressing the critical demand for "missing middle" housing in the area.

Innovative and Durable Design - The success of previous projects like White Stone Studios and White Stone Flats demonstrated Benjamin Hall Design's ability to act as both architect and developer. With "The Hideaway on Palm," the goal was to leverage this experience to show that this innovative approach could be adopted by local architects in traditional construction projects. The key was educating the client with the use of proforma data resulting in a shift in the client's mindset from short-term gains to long-term yields by reducing long-term maintenance costs, emphasizing that good design leads to lasting benefits.

Examples of Durable, Sustainable Practices - 1. Concrete Floors: Hard-troweled, clear-sealed, and left bare for low maintenance. 2. Storage Cabinetry: Floor-to-ceiling white birch wood (A wood species abundant in the local market), adding warmth to the space. 3. Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinetry: Made of white solid-surface Corian for durability and ease of maintenance. 4. Minimal Paint and Drywall: Reducing the need for repairs and repainting. 5. Concrete Block Walls: Monolithic construction with internal foam insulation for thermal mass, aiding in cooling inertia and energy cost reduction.

Cost-Effective Customization - Benjamin Hall Design unapologetically leverages IKEA products, a method Tom Kundig calls "hot rodding"—customizing mass-produced items to make them unique. For instance, bedroom spaces are designed based on four IKEA closet modules in a row, creating a custom built-in appearance. Benjamin Hall Design is paving the way for a new architectural identity in Phoenix, combining efficiency, sustainability, and regionalism to create innovative housing solutions that stand the test of time.