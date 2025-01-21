Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design

The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design

Save

The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Exterior Photography, Concrete, GardenThe Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Exterior Photography, Brick, ConcreteThe Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassThe Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairThe Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Phoenix, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Garden
© Logan Havens

Text description provided by the architects. Building a Phoenix Identity: Starting in Our Own Backyards - Benjamin Hall Design has made a name for itself by embracing unique and challenging locations to create compact, livable spaces that defy traditional standards. The latest project, featuring one-bedroom apartments at 544 square feet (50m²), is discreetly nestled behind a suburban house near downtown Phoenix. This "stealthy architecture" approach maintains a low profile while significantly contributing to the local urban landscape.

Save this picture!
The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Exterior Photography, Brick, Concrete
© Winquist Photography
Save this picture!
The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Image 28 of 31
Plan
Save this picture!
The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Logan Havens

Embracing Regional Identity - Sunbelt cities often struggle with a distinctive architectural identity, making it difficult to tell neighborhoods in Arizona, Texas, or Atlanta apart. However, Benjamin Hall Design is leading the charge to establish a unique architectural identity for Phoenix. Combining desert environmentalism, gained from studying at the University of Arizona, with efficient space planning honed while living in Copenhagen, Denmark, Benjamin Hall is creating a new path for multi-family housing in Phoenix. By reviving Phoenix's local masonry tradition and applying simple building forms with meticulous detailing, he is addressing the critical demand for "missing middle" housing in the area.

Save this picture!
The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair
© Logan Havens
Save this picture!
The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Logan Havens

Innovative and Durable Design - The success of previous projects like White Stone Studios and White Stone Flats demonstrated Benjamin Hall Design's ability to act as both architect and developer. With "The Hideaway on Palm," the goal was to leverage this experience to show that this innovative approach could be adopted by local architects in traditional construction projects. The key was educating the client with the use of proforma data resulting in a shift in the client's mindset from short-term gains to long-term yields by reducing long-term maintenance costs, emphasizing that good design leads to lasting benefits.

Save this picture!
The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Brick
© Logan Havens

Examples of Durable, Sustainable Practices - 1. Concrete Floors: Hard-troweled, clear-sealed, and left bare for low maintenance. 2. Storage Cabinetry: Floor-to-ceiling white birch wood (A wood species abundant in the local market), adding warmth to the space. 3. Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinetry: Made of white solid-surface Corian for durability and ease of maintenance. 4. Minimal Paint and Drywall: Reducing the need for repairs and repainting. 5. Concrete Block Walls: Monolithic construction with internal foam insulation for thermal mass, aiding in cooling inertia and energy cost reduction.

Save this picture!
The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Interior Photography, Concrete, Brick
© Logan Havens

Cost-Effective Customization - Benjamin Hall Design unapologetically leverages IKEA products, a method Tom Kundig calls "hot rodding"—customizing mass-produced items to make them unique. For instance, bedroom spaces are designed based on four IKEA closet modules in a row, creating a custom built-in appearance. Benjamin Hall Design is paving the way for a new architectural identity in Phoenix, combining efficiency, sustainability, and regionalism to create innovative housing solutions that stand the test of time.

Save this picture!
The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Winquist Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Benjamin Hall Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design" 21 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025873/the-hideaway-on-palm-benjamin-hall-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags