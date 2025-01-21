Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture

Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 2 of 25Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 3 of 25Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairPeace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 5 of 25Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Lac-Beauport, Canada
  • Architects: Quinzhee Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  48
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adrien Williams
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dastex, De Bois Blouin, Isothermic, Lunos Canada, Morso, Protech, Rochon, Tuile 3R
  • Contractor: Nomad construction
Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 2 of 25
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. Peace is a rustic retreat located on a wooded and sloping terrain near the summit of Le Maelström Mountain in Lac-Beauport. Serving as both the starting and ending point for several hiking trails developed directly on the vast site, it is the ideal refuge for outdoor enthusiasts.

Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 3 of 25
© Adrien Williams
Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 19 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 5 of 25
© Adrien Williams

The project revolves around the meeting of two volumes with complementary functions. The first, a metal volume clad in eastern townshipper tiles, rises over three levels to house the interior spaces, along with a rooftop terrace with a spa. Its profile adapts to the site's natural slope, forming a parallelogram shape that, with its generous parapets, shields the spa from wind and prying eyes.

Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 9 of 25
© Adrien Williams
Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 10 of 25
© Adrien Williams

The second volume, a large wooden bleacher covered in open-jointed cedar slats, emerges from the ground and extends southeastward like an observatory, offering panoramic views of the mountainous landscape and the distant river. This giant stair set not only provides access to the various levels of the metal volume but also casts shade over the interior spaces while offering numerous gathering, exercise, and contemplation areas for visitors.

Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Adrien Williams
Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 20 of 25
1st Floor Plan
Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Adrien Williams

Upon arrival, one first passes beneath the wooden volume to enter the rustic retreat or access the bleachers and forest trails. On the ground floor, the more intimate spaces of the bedrooms are separated by the bathroom. The ceiling's open-jointed cedar covering extends visually, creating a seamless connection between the interior and the exterior. On the upper floor, the living spaces are accessible from the inside via a ladder and from the outside via the stairs of the bleachers. Enveloping the metal volume, the wooden structure reveals, on one side, a balcony offering magnificent, unobstructed views, and on the other, the bleachers overlooking the dense forest.

Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Adrien Williams

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Lac-Beauport, Canada

About this office
Quinzhee Architecture
Cite: "Peace Residence / Quinzhee Architecture" 21 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025872/peace-residence-quinzhee-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

