World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Nirvana House / AtelierM

Nirvana House / AtelierM

Nirvana House / AtelierM - Image 2 of 28Nirvana House / AtelierM - Image 3 of 28Nirvana House / AtelierM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamNirvana House / AtelierM - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamNirvana House / AtelierM - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Pilar, Argentina
  • Architects: AtelierM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4306 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:AtelierM
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grasshopper, Rhinoceros
  • Lead Architect: Matias Mosquera
  • Team: Matías Mosquera, Camila Gianicolo, Carolina Tobar, Cristian Grasso, Lucia Ayerbe Rant, Sebastian Karagozlu, Francisco Gomez Paratcha, Marcelo Vita
  • Landscaping: Ayerza & Samaría
  • Program: Housing
  • City: Pilar
  • Country: Argentina
Nirvana House / AtelierM - Image 2 of 28
© AtelierM

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Pilar, Buenos Aires, facing a polo field, Nirvana House redefines the integration of nature and architecture. Inspired by the terrain's topography, the house is conceived as a three-level garden blending seamlessly with the architectural design, creating a fluid dialogue between landscape and living spaces.

Nirvana House / AtelierM - Image 7 of 28
© AtelierM

The design features smooth lines and noble materials like concrete and wood, chosen for their durability and graceful aging. The house embraces the surrounding vegetation with expansive windows and a central water pond, fostering a serene and harmonious connection between indoors and outdoors.

Nirvana House / AtelierM - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© AtelierM
Nirvana House / AtelierM - Image 17 of 28
© AtelierM

The layout is functionally divided: the ground floor serves as a public area, hosting open-plan social spaces such as the living, dining, and kitchen areas, enhancing connectivity with the outdoors. The upper level contains private spaces, including bedrooms, offering panoramic views of the landscape, promoting tranquility and contemplation.

Nirvana House / AtelierM - Image 6 of 28
© AtelierM
Nirvana House / AtelierM - Image 21 of 28
Plan - 1st floor

Sustainability is at the core of the project, employing passive design strategies to optimize natural light and ventilation while minimizing reliance on artificial systems. Low-maintenance materials further reinforce the ecological commitment, ensuring the house integrates gracefully with its environment over time.

Nirvana House / AtelierM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© AtelierM

Nirvana House exemplifies an innovative residential approach where architecture not only complements but elevates its surroundings, inviting a unique experience that transcends traditional boundaries between built space and nature.

Nirvana House / AtelierM - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© AtelierM

About this office
AtelierM
Office

Cite: "Nirvana House / AtelierM" [Casa Nirvana / AtelierM] 20 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025869/nirvana-house-atelierm> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags