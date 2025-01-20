Nirvana House / AtelierM

+ 23

Team: Matías Mosquera, Camila Gianicolo, Carolina Tobar, Cristian Grasso, Lucia Ayerbe Rant, Sebastian Karagozlu, Francisco Gomez Paratcha, Marcelo Vita

Landscaping: Ayerza & Samaría

Program: Housing

City: Pilar

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Pilar, Buenos Aires, facing a polo field, Nirvana House redefines the integration of nature and architecture. Inspired by the terrain's topography, the house is conceived as a three-level garden blending seamlessly with the architectural design, creating a fluid dialogue between landscape and living spaces.

The design features smooth lines and noble materials like concrete and wood, chosen for their durability and graceful aging. The house embraces the surrounding vegetation with expansive windows and a central water pond, fostering a serene and harmonious connection between indoors and outdoors.

The layout is functionally divided: the ground floor serves as a public area, hosting open-plan social spaces such as the living, dining, and kitchen areas, enhancing connectivity with the outdoors. The upper level contains private spaces, including bedrooms, offering panoramic views of the landscape, promoting tranquility and contemplation.

Sustainability is at the core of the project, employing passive design strategies to optimize natural light and ventilation while minimizing reliance on artificial systems. Low-maintenance materials further reinforce the ecological commitment, ensuring the house integrates gracefully with its environment over time.

Nirvana House exemplifies an innovative residential approach where architecture not only complements but elevates its surroundings, inviting a unique experience that transcends traditional boundaries between built space and nature.