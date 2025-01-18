BudexHUB Administrative Building / Studio Perspektiv

+ 29

Cooperation (Architecture): Petra Malovaná, Silvia Snopková, Branislav Kožej

Authors Of The Interior: Eva Schilhart Faberová, Anna Dománková

City: Planá

Country: Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. The investors of the BudexHUB project have a strong personal and business interest in sustainability, innovation and design. They are pursuing their businesses in areas that are directly related to the topic, such as photovoltaic panels or robotic agriculture, and are die-hard fans of electromobility. From our point of view, there was no doubt that using a solid wood panel construction was the right decision. The BudexHUB office building reached the maximum height limit in the Czech Republic and was completed in the second half of 2024 as the tallest Czech wooden administrative building.

The client originally approached us only with a request for an interior solution for its office space in a building that was to be built from prefabricated wooden parts. Together, we discussed their original concept and agreed on the brand-new construction, which should underline the company's importance and representativeness of its headquarters. As the main working tool for creating documentation, we used Autodesk Revit, which allowed us to control the development of the project transparently. Using BIM technology, we have effectively managed all processes and construction phases.

The design of the BudexHub was conceived as a passive four-story wooden building, whose height reaches the maximum permitted limit for this type of building in our country. We have designed the complex so that the client can apply his interest in the development of technology and the generation and storage of clean energy. Accordingly, the operation of the building draws on renewable resources. The BudexHub timber office building and its structural design consists of a concrete core, a timber chamber ceiling structure and NOVATOP wall systems as well as CLT panels. We analyzed the budget and considered how the client wanted to influence their surroundings. Sustainability proved to be important, which is also a focus of the business. Timber structures excel in this regard as they have the lowest carbon footprint and are created from renewable resources. The advantage of creating a rough construction, which is faster in the case of timber buildings, was also a certain parameter for decision-making.

To harvest solar energy as efficiently as possible, we chose the latest technology of bifacial solar panels forming the canopies over the car park. The supply of thermal energy for cooling or underfloor heating of the building is primarily provided by geothermal wells and heat pumps. We enshrined the project in all its phases. As a general architect, we oversaw all the planning and design processes. We allowed the client to enter the project on a real scale using a model created in virtual reality (VR) to orientate better in spatial relations, perceive dimensions, and depth. Thanks to this, the client saved time during comments and design approval. Completion of the construction happened during the second half of the year 2024.