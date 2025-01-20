Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio

Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ConcreteAmator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, LightingAmator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, CountertopAmator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Image 5 of 26Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Architects: wiercinski-studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paolo Galgani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arda Audio, Le Creuset, Stelton, wiercinski-studio
  • Lead Architect: Adam Wiercinski
Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete
© Paolo Galgani

Text description provided by the architects. A small, cozy restaurant in Copenhagen, featuring unique, raw furniture and objects, all handmade in Poland. Amator is a new, beloved spot for guests in the peaceful district of Copenhagen – Østerbro. It combines a café, a restaurant, and a venue for private dinners, which the owner, Mateusz Sarnowski, known as Mati Pichci, describes as a "home dining room" (in Danish: hjemme spisested). Mati's favorite dish, the classic omelet, is the centerpiece and iconic item on the menu. During the day, the kitchen serves breakfasts and lunches, offering light, flavorful dishes based on seasonal vegetables. Evenings are reserved for private and corporate candlelit dinners. Mati began his journey in Copenhagen five years ago as an intern at the renowned restaurant Noma, and his passion eventually led him to open his own place. He approached his friend, Adam Wierciński, founder of wiercinski-studio, to help bring his vision to life. The result of their collaboration is the first interior in Copenhagen designed by the Polish architect.

Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting
© Paolo Galgani
Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Image 26 of 26
Plan
Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Paolo Galgani

The intention behind Amator was to create a space where guests could feel a warm, homely atmosphere, conceptually inspired by the social gatherings organized by Mateusz. The small space influenced the original functional and design assumptions. The central element of the interior is a communal table made up of small tabletops, interspersed with characteristic plates used for serving dishes, candles, or drinks. Minimal gaps between the tabletops give the impression of separate tables, but by pulling out steel rings, they can be combined into one large dinner table. Each oak tabletop is angled, together forming a distinctive jagged line. Complementing the tables are space-saving, minimalist oak stools, which are the first products in the upcoming wiercinski-objects series. The intimate space of Amator is filled with custom furniture designed by Adam Wiercinski in his signature style. Simple, geometric constructions made of raw steel, showing visible signs of handcrafting, are combined with solid, natural oak. These materials in their authentic form provided the main colors for the interior, symbolically reflecting Mati's honest cuisine.

Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Image 5 of 26
© Paolo Galgani
Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Image 10 of 26
© Paolo Galgani

The chef's constant contact with guests is essential. A bar, built from the same materials and enhanced with brown mirrors, separates the open kitchen, which is also visible from the outside through a large, elegant storefront. By the window, the designer placed a high counter where guests can sit and enjoy views of Copenhagen's townhouses. Importantly, all furniture and details were crafted in Poland by skilled artisans and transported to Copenhagen. On the walls hang shelves that appear to float against wrinkled, natural Polish linen. Additional custom details include stainless steel sconces, mirrors, a steel washbasin, and bar stools that echo elements of small architecture on the sidewalk in front of Amator. Near the entrance, guests are greeted by a wall-mounted installation featuring a piece of a tree trunk from a Polish forest, a subtle nod by the designer to the project's leading materials. Breaking the custom furniture's aesthetic are yellow plywood shelves reminiscent of home interiors. Their color ties into the space's signature feature: a yellow dot.

Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Countertop
© Paolo Galgani

For Mati, enhancing the culinary experience with beautiful, high-quality sound is essential. At the back of the venue, under a window, is a vinyl shelf designed by Adam, topped with custom-made speakers from the local company Arda Audio. A turntable and a captivating vinyl record collection are among the elements defining the concept of enjoying time at Amator.

Amator Cph Restaurant / wiercinski-studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Paolo Galgani

Project location

Address:Copenhagen, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
wiercinski-studio
Office

