World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio

Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio

Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Image 2 of 24Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony, CourtyardKencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior PhotographyKencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenKencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - More Images

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture, Mixed Use Architecture
Kecamatan Megamendung, Indonesia
  • Architects: K-Thengono Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  880
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Indra Wiras
  • Lead Architects: Kelvin Thengono
  • Lead Team: Kelvin Thengono
  • Design Team: Fachrudin Faruq, Nadia Lee, Selwyn Kusuma, Natashia Angelina Theodora Sianturi, Jenny Alvionita, Cindy Devia Yuliani
  • Landscape Architecture: Sheils Flynn Asia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Erreluce
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Woodlam Indonesia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: BYO Living
  • City: Kecamatan Megamendung
  • Country: Indonesia
Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Image 6 of 24
© Indra Wiras

A Wooden Wedding Compound: Marrying Tradition with Modernity –  K-Thengono Design Studio was tasked with designing the Kencana Valley wedding compound, comprising a modest chapel, a family villa, a bridal villa, a service building, and a bridge. The chapel's design approach draws inspiration from the distinctive curved rooflines of Sundanese architecture, native to the Bogor region where the compound is located. Its organic-shaped roof, crafted from glulam arches and clad in meranti and sirap ulin wood, frames picturesque views of Mount Pangrango, creating an idyllic backdrop for wedding ceremonies.

Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Image 2 of 24
© Indra Wiras

Reflecting the traditional architecture, the 3-bedroom family villa was elevated above the ground, adapting to the site's hilly terrain and preserving the land's natural features. The wooden beams, made of locally sourced aliwowos wood known for their strength, were strategically arranged using handcrafted joints in a grid pattern of 3.5-by-3.5 meters and left exposed as part of the interiors.

Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony, Courtyard
© Indra Wiras

Entering the villa, guests are welcomed by a glass-walled living area, offering expansive views of the surroundings. Meanwhile, woven rattan panels shield the bedroom and service area for privacy. Adorned with nyatoh wood panels for walls and floors, the villa's interiors also feature andesite accents and a pool lined with natural stone from Sukabumi. Custom-made carved teak cabinets, brass bathroom fittings, and other wooden details add a luxurious touch to the villa's natural aesthetic.

Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Image 8 of 24
© Indra Wiras
Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Image 22 of 24
Section
Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair
© Indra Wiras
Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Indra Wiras

The bridal villa mirrors the family villa in design but on a smaller scale. Positioned to overlook the rice fields and the mountain, this single-story structure provides a private retreat for the bride and groom just steps from the chapel. Linking the compound to the main street is a bridge framed by bamboo arches that mirror the curved design of traditional Sundanese baskets, serving as a functional pathway and a scenic photo backdrop.

Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Indra Wiras

This project allowed the studio to explore various wood types and construction techniques, highlighting a thoughtful integration of vernacular architecture and local materials with modern design practices.

Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Indra Wiras

Project location

Address:Kecamatan Megamendung, Indonesia

K-Thengono Design Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureMixed Use ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "Kencana Valley Compound / K-Thengono Design Studio" 16 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025786/kencana-valley-compound-k-thengono-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

