Kushtia Neighborhood Mosque / Ahsan Habib + Chinton Architects

Architects: Ahsan Habib, Neeman Karim, Ishak Mia

Client: Rukun Uddin

Site Engineer: Sharif Uddin

Structural Engineer: Golam Kibria Tomal

Electrical & Plumbing: Pintu Mistry

Contractor: Torikul Islam + Team

City: Kushtia

Country: Bangladesh

A Critical Response To Mosque Architecture in Bangladesh – The mosque in Kushtia is built on the idea of climate, cost, and simple functional arrangement. The engagement of local craftsmen and using local materials. Its unique climatic quality is achieved through careful study of the local technique.

The Context – In Bengal, two things are significantly connected to the life of people: Landscape and Religion. The landscape of Bengal is primarily shaped by rivers, farmlands, and lush vegetation. It is an intricate part of our culture and history. Numerous mosques were built during the five and a half centuries of Muslim rule before the British colonial period, but only a few landmarks illustrate properly how the mosque style was developed through time. If you observe closely, it seems that the mosque buildings were merely an extrusion of the ground, as opposed to building on it. These built forms had a strong inseparable relationship with the ground. I believe, in Bangladesh, the landscape should come first then the built form. You have to understand the softness of the alluvial soil and the spirit of the land. The building is not important to us because we never had such fancy traditions. But we had a humble influence on the climate and functional needs in our lives.

The Between Space – The "between space" is a sanctuary—a tranquil threshold where time feels slower and emotions feel deeper. The atmosphere here would be crafted to honor its purpose: a blend of contemplation, connection, and comfort. It is a place where the village people can pray, rest, and talk about their life. It will be shaded in summer and have the soft morning light in winter.

Peace – Architecture must look for peace! We were imagining a space that evokes calmness and connects people with nature. Designing inclusive spaces that accommodate diverse groups promotes equity and cultural harmony. This could be through creating communal areas, reducing segregation, or designing spaces that respect local traditions while fostering shared experiences.

Climate – In a world grappling with climate crises, this architecture is also sustainable. By minimizing environmental impact, using renewable resources, and integrating local techniques, architecture aligns human living with ecological balance. It is an example of how architecture can provide a sanctuary for peace.

Comfort – The front facade is a big ventilator. The facade is designed to allow natural airflow, creating a healthier indoor environment and reducing reliance on mechanical ventilation. By encouraging cross-ventilation, the facade helps regulate indoor temperatures, particularly in hot and humid climates. In regions with high temperatures and humidity, such as Kushtia, a ventilating facade is particularly beneficial in responding to the local climate.

Atmosphere – In summer, dappled light filters through the small holes delicately casting patterns on the floor. This interplay of light and shadow would soothe and cool the space, making it inviting even at the peak of the heat. Soft morning light enters unimpeded, gently warming the surfaces it touches.

Material – Brick, RCC, Mahagoni wood, Local tile, and glass are the major materials. Because of the cavity wall, it stays cool in summer and absorbs sunlight to radiate warmth in winter. It's neither completely indoor nor outdoor; it blurs the boundary.

Cost –The budget was extremely limited, and contextual constraints further complicated the project. The available funds were insufficient, making it essential to source all materials from the local market. Additionally, the construction workers were hired from the neighborhood. These measures were taken to save costs, minimizing transportation expenses for both materials and personnel.