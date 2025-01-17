Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Portugal
  5. House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre

House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre

House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair, BeamHouse in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairHouse in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Interior PhotographyHouse in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Interior Photography, BedroomHouse in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Palmela, Portugal
  • Architects: Cimbre
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Lead Architect: João Completo
  • Engineering: Luís Teixeira
  • Construction: João Completo . Cimbre
  • City: Palmela
  • Country: Portugal
House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Serra do Louro, within the Arrábida Natural Park, this house is built at the highest point of the land, where a ruin in an advanced state of disrepair previously stood. This structure was demolished, and the stones from the old masonry walls were reused to build the boundary walls, integrating the intervention into the surrounding rural context.

House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira
House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Image 32 of 34
Plan
House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira

To take advantage of the solar orientation and the views over the protected landscape of the mountain range, the house opens predominantly to the south. The walls, 2.4 meters high, extend the interior spaces beyond the perimeter of the regular four-pitched roof that rests upon them, creating outdoor areas with varying levels of intimacy. This ensures privacy from the proximity of the street to the north and the adjacent land to the west, while also allowing natural light to enter through large glazed openings.

House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Francisco Nogueira
House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Francisco Nogueira

The tectonic character of the construction is emphasized by the choice of materials. The warmth of birch wood on the interior ceilings contrasts with the imposing presence of exposed concrete on the walls, which provides a coherent architectural language throughout the house. On the exterior, the concrete, natural zinc roofing, and aluminum cladding that protects the window frames ensure that the house will age naturally and require minimal maintenance.

House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Francisco Nogueira
House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Image 19 of 34
© Francisco Nogueira
House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Image 33 of 34
Section
House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Image 24 of 34
© Francisco Nogueira

To meet the family’s needs, the social area occupies the center of the house, serving as a meeting point that separates the two more private zones. This spatial arrangement ensures a degree of independence for the master bedroom from the other two bedrooms.

House in Serra do Louro / Cimbre - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Top #Tags