  Peckish Bakery / guudpin design

Peckish Bakery / guudpin design

Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Taipei, Taiwan
  Architects: guudpin design
  Area: 123
  Year: 2024
  Photographs:
    Photographs:wgh_photo
  Lead Architects: Pin Yun Chiu
Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Image 20 of 21
© wgh_photo

Blending Neighborhood Culture and Urban Scenery: A Fusion of Old and New Culinary Experiences – Peckish, the new bakery and dining brand under Ivette Cafe, continues its mission of promoting culinary culture by bringing a fresh, humanistic experience into the community. Situated in the context of the Minsheng neighborhood, the building's original façade has been preserved, resonating with its mosaic-patterned arched exterior. Using everyday materials such as cement and red bricks, the space narrates a timeless story. The interplay of steps and walls creates a dynamic layered façade that seamlessly integrates into the local atmosphere.

Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© wgh_photo

The interior walls are painted in bright tones to offset the oppressive feel of the low-ceilinged storefront typical of old apartments. The layout has been reimagined, with the original floor plan dictating the spatial arrangement. Functional areas—such as the service zone, seating area, and curated product section—are thoughtfully allocated, reflecting the interactions of the surrounding neighborhood. As visitors step into the space, they are guided to explore, connect, and ultimately leave with a fresh and meaningful experience.

Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop
© wgh_photo
Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Interior Photography, Wood
© wgh_photo

The original beams and columns symbolize the essence of the old, contrasting with the fresh woodwork and wooden furniture that embody the new. Indoor greenery echoes the lush view through large windows, creating a harmonious dialogue. The central island-style bar, featuring playful orange tiles and rectangular blocks interwoven with tiered shelving, adds a dynamic visual appeal. Here, guests can enjoy their meals while experiencing the vivid rhythm of everyday life that integrates seamlessly with the locale.

Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© wgh_photo
Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Image 21 of 21
Floor Plan
Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© wgh_photo

In line with its brand identity, the interior prominently features Ivette Cafe's signature green and Peckish's distinctive orange-pink hues. These colors are applied to custom-made furniture, tiles, and product shelves, establishing a striking visual character. Extending the brand's artistic spirit, the space showcases four collectible pieces by Rotganzen from the Netherlands. Special lighting enhances the reflective surfaces of these works, casting shimmering silver patterns on the walls and enriching the sensory experience.

Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Concrete
© wgh_photo
Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Interior Photography, Wood
© wgh_photo

As the third store in the brand's expansion, the concept of "three" is subtly embedded in the design—seen in door handles, triangular chairs, chair legs, and the arrangement of art pieces. Reflecting on what already exists and envisioning what can be brought forth, the interplay between the old and new, arrival and departure, sparks joyful interactions within the space.

Peckish Bakery / guudpin design - Image 5 of 21
© wgh_photo

Project location

Address:Taipei, Taiwan

guudpin design
Interior Design, Hospitality Interiors, Coffee Shop Interiors, Taiwan
Cite: "Peckish Bakery / guudpin design" 15 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025720/peckish-bakery-guudpin-design> ISSN 0719-8884

