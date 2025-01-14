Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS

Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS

Save

Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Exterior PhotographyOshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Exterior PhotographyOshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 19Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, BeamOshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Office Buildings
Kure, Japan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Satoshi Horie Architecture
  • Landscape Architecture: Neat Garden
  • City: Kure
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the mountains of Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture, with a reservoir called Honjo Suigenchi to the east and Niko River leading to Kure Bay in front of it. To the west are a series of mountains centering on Mt. Ege, and at the foot of the mountains, old and new houses stand side by side along the contour line. The owner, who has been running a construction company in the area for a long time, had a strong desire to create a building that would contribute to the local community, and in addition to the functions of office and residence, he wanted the building to serve as a "meeting place" for the community.

Save this picture!
Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Image 10 of 19
© Toshiyuki Yano

First, the roof was manipulated to create a connection between the environment and the architecture, and the various rooms were arranged accordingly. The roof is not limited to one direction but is integrated by the overlapping of two roofs: a grass-roofed shed to create a green continuity from the reservoir to the mountain range, and a main roof to block direct sunlight from the south and to catch strong winds blowing from the lower reaches of the river. The rooms on the lower floor are protected by deep eaves and the plants are raised from the ground, opening them up to the landscape.

Save this picture!
Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 19
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Glass
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Image 16 of 19
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Balcony
© Toshiyuki Yano

In order to extend the function of a construction company, a multi-purpose room was placed so that it is connected to the garden on the first floor. By moderately adjusting the line of sight through plantings rather than a wall, the lively atmosphere of the users is brought to the community. The multipurpose room is planned as a place to support various activities of local people and also as a disaster prevention center. The grass roof of the shed not only reduces the heat load inside the building but also opens the building to the local community in early spring when the riverside is lined with cherry blossom trees. The plan is to add a "meeting place" to the work and residence using the entire building.

Save this picture!
Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Image 11 of 19
© Toshiyuki Yano

We believe that a place that contributes to the community is a place where the people who live there can gather frankly and that it has a semi-public character similar to the gardens of the old private homes. In addition to its function as a gathering place, the building will also serve as a venue for events that take advantage of the owner's professional skills, which will bring about multi-generational interaction and gradually add color and vibrancy to the town. We hope that the garden will become established as a "community garden" while living here and supporting the architecture of the area.

Save this picture!
Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS - Image 14 of 19
© Toshiyuki Yano

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesOffice buildingsJapan
Cite: "Oshigome Base / HAYATO KOMATSU ARCHITECTS" 14 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025718/oshigome-base-hayato-komatsu-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags