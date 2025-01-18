Health & Beauty Office Space / Shang Interior Architects

+ 14

Design Team: Sun Ying, Wu Wenxin (CG Performance)

Space Furnishing: Huang Lanting

Construction Team: Shanghai Longyun Decoration Design & Engineering Co.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In this workspace, Shang Interior Architects breaks away from the rigid norms of traditional office layouts by deconstructing and reorganizing the original structure. The goal was to create an unrestricted, fluid, and exploratory environment that fosters interaction between space and its users. By encouraging seamless activity and diverse collaboration, the design also addresses the essential needs of individual productivity. The original site was constrained by inadequate lighting and limited openness due to surrounding buildings and lush greenery. In response, Shang Interior Architects renovated the western façade, introducing windows to break the visual confinement, connecting the space to the terrace, and inviting natural light indoors. The exposed ceiling design mitigates the sense of oppression, enhancing the space's transparency and dynamism. This transformation not only achieves cross-ventilation from three directions but also allows the verdant exterior to flow inward, creating an office atmosphere that resonates with nature and actively engages one's senses.

In terms of functionality, the layout balances the dual requirements of experimentation and creativity. Unlike conventional designs that confine laboratories and meeting rooms to separate, enclosed spaces, the brand's operational model leans toward a more flexible, dynamic, and collaborative approach. The design challenge lay in translating this philosophy into a cohesive spatial solution within limited square footage. Shang Interior Architects resolved this by merging seemingly disparate functions into an open, versatile central creative core. The core serves as the engine of innovation and the nerve center for the office, embodying the brand's working methodology in a tangible form.

Positioned at the heart of the space, this creative core functions as the nucleus for team research, collaboration, and co-creation. Here, experimentation, discussion, and ideation seamlessly converge. Surrounding the core, all work areas remain open, and even the founder's desk is integrated into the communal zone, eliminating hierarchical barriers and promoting real-time communication and idea exchange. The fluid and open nature of the design disrupts conventional office hierarchies, fostering a shared and equitable work ecosystem.

The spatial flow emphasizes freedom and adaptability, challenging the fixed layouts and rigid circulation of traditional offices. Workstations are seen as vessels for thought, accommodating scattered and dynamic workflows while preserving continuity in personal projects. Individuals are encouraged to spread out their work, ensuring better connectivity and progression of ideas. Features like bar-style communal tables in the pantry, window-side niches, and flexible meeting rooms with sliding doors enable diverse working styles. Workers can sit, stand, or lean within the space, maintaining productivity without spatial constraints. This design nurtures a focused, immersive, and calm state, meeting one of the key objectives of the workspace.The external meeting room is no longer a closed space. The four-panel sliding doors can either separate or fully open the area, creating a more dynamic and engaging work environment. This design of freedom and fluidity enables creativity and communication to flourish in every corner.

Upon entering the space, visitors are greeted by light-green embossed steel flooring that aligns seamlessly with the brand's aesthetic, paired with metallic ceilings. The partially revealed interior evokes a sense of mystery and intrigue, sparking the curiosity of visitors. Passing through the slightly lowered entrance hall, the space opens up dramatically into expansive work zones interwoven with a multifunctional central island. The greenery visible through the windows creates a serene yet vibrant atmosphere, uplifting the mood and adding a touch of tranquility. Except for the enclosed storage and restroom areas, all other zones are designed with an open layout. The walls and ceilings do not fully meet, fostering a sense of spatial fluidity throughout.

The custom-designed mobile storage cabinets, tailored specifically for the brand, cleverly address storage needs. Each shelf's height is meticulously adjusted to accommodate experimental samples. By employing a thoughtful storage design, the cabinets ensure accessibility, internal order, and spatial fluidity, fostering an uninterrupted and seamless workflow experience. Additionally, the storage units serve as spatial dividers, maintaining visual transparency throughout the office. All birchwood panel joints within the space utilize a custom mortise-and-tenon structure, reflecting precision and craftsmanship. Through these ingenious design elements, Shang Interior Architects has created an open space brimming with limitless possibilities, where creativity flows freely in every corner.