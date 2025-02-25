Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Exterior PhotographyJapi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 3 of 21Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 4 of 21Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairJapi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: UNA Barbara e Valentim
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Agrotexas, Concresteel, Construal, Hafele, Kohler, Lumini, Mekal, Pedra mista, REKA, Segatto, Taipal, Ulimax
  • Lead Architects: Fernanda Barbara e Fabio Valentim
  • Architects: Fernando Cunha, Tamar Firer, Rodrigo Carvalho, Breno Sá Leitão, Giulia Giaglio, Victória Liz cohen, Yasmin Lavin
  • Concrete Structure: Benedictis Engenharia
  • Building Installations: KML Engenharia
  • Lighting : LUX Projetos
  • Landscape: Arqui - M
  • Construction: Taguá Engenharia
  • Country: Brazil
Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. A house in the interior of São Paulo, at the foot of the Serra do Japi, where the architecture aims to extract maximum environmental performance and a delicate relationship with the landscape. In a small historical arc of the technique, the architecture was entirely conceived with molded material: rammed earth (perimeter walls) and exposed concrete (internal walls and roof slab).

Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 3 of 21
© Nelson Kon

Placed on a radial plot starting at the bend in the street, the rammed earth creates an enclosing wall that protects the interior of the house from both the street and the neighbors. The plan, organized in a binuclear form with a central access, has the main rooms facing the large garden and swimming pool at the back.

Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Nelson Kon
Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 18 of 21
Section
Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 10 of 21
© Nelson Kon

The horizontality of the volume is contrasted with a wide tower, a vertical extrusion of the bathrooms in plan, where the water tanks and other equipment are located. In addition to the thick rammed earth walls around the perimeter, the house also has an internal courtyard, an important element for increasing cross-ventilation, reverse insolation and the presence of gardens, independent of the street.

Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Nelson Kon
Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 17 of 21
Floor Plan
Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Interior Photography, Living Room, Concrete
© Nelson Kon
Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 20 of 21
Section
Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 4 of 21
© Nelson Kon

All the main rooms facing the garden are protected by large eaves and verandas. The accessible roof with its large garden guarantees thermal inertia for the internal environments and allows for the installation of solar panels for heating water and generating energy.

Japi House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Project gallery

About this office
UNA Barbara e Valentim
Office

