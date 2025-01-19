Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Braga, Portugal
  • Architects: Sandro Ferreira arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  845
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Anicolor Kristal, Fenix NMT
  • Lead Architect: Sandro Ferreira
SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura - Image 22 of 33
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa SA is an innovative residential project initiated by a private entity, located on a central street in Braga. This project aims to transform an urban space previously occupied by a ruined building without patrimonial value, creating a new building with a modern character that meets contemporary needs and enhances the quality of life for its residents.

SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura - Image 23 of 33
© Ivo Tavares Studio

One of the main challenges of this project was the steep gradient between the street level and the outdoor area, which reaches about 10 meters. To ensure natural lighting in all apartments, design solutions were adopted that maximize light entry, creating spacious and well-lit interior environments.

The street-facing façade was designed as a mesh of solids and voids, with carefully alternated exterior openings. This approach gives the building a modern character and establishes a dynamic relationship with the urban space, promoting the integration of the new building within the city context.

SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The building is organized into four distinct levels, focusing on space optimization and minimizing circulation areas. The garage level, located at street level, is exclusively intended for parking and access to the building.  The first floor consists of two apartments, types T1 and T2, offering flexible and functional living options, where the relationship between interior and exterior has been carefully considered, creating smooth transitions that encourage the use of patios. 

SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Glass, Countertop
© Ivo Tavares Studio
SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura - Image 30 of 33
Planta - Segundo pavimento
SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

On the second floor, we find the social area of the T4 duplex apartment, where the relationship and continuity between interior and exterior have been prioritized to provide a unique living experience. This space extends into a sloped garden, providing a backdrop for social life. The use of natural materials, such as travertine, walnut wood, and slate wall cladding, which extends from the interior to the exterior, emphasizes spatial continuity. Access to the upper level of the outdoor area is made gradually by stairs and landings that culminate in the pool area.

SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Stairs, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio
SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Sofa
© Ivo Tavares Studio

On the top floor, set back from the street, is the private area of the T4, where the east-facing bedrooms visually connect with the garden and pool area. Casa SA represents a contemporary approach to residential architecture, featuring innovative solutions and modern design, standing out for the creation of functional and comfortable spaces that promote the well-being of residents, offering a harmonious environment adapted to everyday needs.

SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura - Image 27 of 33
© Ivo Tavares Studio

About this office
Sandro Ferreira arquitectura
Office

Top #Tags