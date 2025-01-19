SA House / Sandro Ferreira arquitectura

+ 28

Houses • Braga, Portugal Architects: Sandro Ferreira arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 845 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Anicolor Kristal , Fenix NMT

Lead Architect: Sandro Ferreira

City: Braga

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Casa SA is an innovative residential project initiated by a private entity, located on a central street in Braga. This project aims to transform an urban space previously occupied by a ruined building without patrimonial value, creating a new building with a modern character that meets contemporary needs and enhances the quality of life for its residents.

One of the main challenges of this project was the steep gradient between the street level and the outdoor area, which reaches about 10 meters. To ensure natural lighting in all apartments, design solutions were adopted that maximize light entry, creating spacious and well-lit interior environments.

The street-facing façade was designed as a mesh of solids and voids, with carefully alternated exterior openings. This approach gives the building a modern character and establishes a dynamic relationship with the urban space, promoting the integration of the new building within the city context.

The building is organized into four distinct levels, focusing on space optimization and minimizing circulation areas. The garage level, located at street level, is exclusively intended for parking and access to the building. The first floor consists of two apartments, types T1 and T2, offering flexible and functional living options, where the relationship between interior and exterior has been carefully considered, creating smooth transitions that encourage the use of patios.

On the second floor, we find the social area of the T4 duplex apartment, where the relationship and continuity between interior and exterior have been prioritized to provide a unique living experience. This space extends into a sloped garden, providing a backdrop for social life. The use of natural materials, such as travertine, walnut wood, and slate wall cladding, which extends from the interior to the exterior, emphasizes spatial continuity. Access to the upper level of the outdoor area is made gradually by stairs and landings that culminate in the pool area.

On the top floor, set back from the street, is the private area of the T4, where the east-facing bedrooms visually connect with the garden and pool area. Casa SA represents a contemporary approach to residential architecture, featuring innovative solutions and modern design, standing out for the creation of functional and comfortable spaces that promote the well-being of residents, offering a harmonious environment adapted to everyday needs.