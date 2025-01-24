Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture

Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture

Save

Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 2 of 17Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Glass, Chair, Deck, PatioWillamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 12 of 17Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 15 of 17Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Newberg, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 3 of 17
© Dana Klein Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Willamette Pool House is perched on a bluff above the Willamette River in Newberg, Oregon, offering sweeping views extending up and down the river. Positioned west of the property's main house, this outbuilding supports the new pool and spa with a lounge, kitchenette, changing room, steam shower, bathroom, and pool equipment room. Stacking floor-to-ceiling sliding doors seamlessly extend the interior space to a covered patio that features an outdoor dining area and kitchen.

Save this picture!
Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Interior Photography, Deck
© Dana Klein Photography
Save this picture!
Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 17 of 17
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Glass, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Dana Klein Photography
Save this picture!
Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Dana Klein Photography

The material palette reflects and complements the main house, incorporating natural plaster walls and dark metal trim. A ceiling of locally sourced Oregon White Oak transitions to an exterior metal slat sunscreen, maintaining continuity between inside and outside. Skylights flood the steam shower's tiled walls and custom concrete sink with natural light, enhancing the space with warmth and brightness.

Save this picture!
Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 11 of 17
© Dana Klein Photography

The project seamlessly bridges indoor and outdoor spaces, celebrating the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest and the environment in which it is situated while blurring the line between nature and living space.

Save this picture!
Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture - Image 2 of 17
© Dana Klein Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fieldwork Design and Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture" 24 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025600/willamette-pool-house-fieldwork-design-and-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags