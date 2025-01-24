Willamette Pool House / Fieldwork Design and Architecture

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. The Willamette Pool House is perched on a bluff above the Willamette River in Newberg, Oregon, offering sweeping views extending up and down the river. Positioned west of the property's main house, this outbuilding supports the new pool and spa with a lounge, kitchenette, changing room, steam shower, bathroom, and pool equipment room. Stacking floor-to-ceiling sliding doors seamlessly extend the interior space to a covered patio that features an outdoor dining area and kitchen.

The material palette reflects and complements the main house, incorporating natural plaster walls and dark metal trim. A ceiling of locally sourced Oregon White Oak transitions to an exterior metal slat sunscreen, maintaining continuity between inside and outside. Skylights flood the steam shower's tiled walls and custom concrete sink with natural light, enhancing the space with warmth and brightness.

The project seamlessly bridges indoor and outdoor spaces, celebrating the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest and the environment in which it is situated while blurring the line between nature and living space.