World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices Interiors
  Spain
  Laura Ortin Architecture Offices / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

Laura Ortin Architecture Offices / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

Laura Ortin Architecture Offices / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: Laura Ortín Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hisbalit, KEIM, Artemide, BATHCO, Ceràmica Ferres, Efapel, Faro , Frama, GALA, Leds-C4, TIP TOE, Zucchetti
  • Lead Architect: Laura Ortín
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. Our architectural studio, located in the heart of Murcia, is a sanctuary where the technical merges with the emotional, each design reflects a sensorial exploration and a commitment to sustainability.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

A workspace must be well thought out, it is important that it is a pregnant place, that is, where you want to stay, where you like to be. We spend many hours in our offices, shops, workshops, and we have to take care of them at the same level as our home. We have to think of workplaces as homes.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

When we acquired this space for our own professional office we immediately saw its strengths. Located in privileged place in the city town with two large glass facades. Privileged location, lighting... just amazing!

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

We design this as an apartment, a house converted into a professional office. Three circles geometrically organize the space, a meeting area, a bathroom like a capsule and an eternal garden, a trellis parterre with light curved curtains allows a place of relax.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Materials are the complement of the geometries in this case. The plaster projected on the ceiling and pillars helps the hygrothermal and acoustic balance, it also helps the cave effect so important to feel protected and improve concentration and work cohesion with clients and colleagues. The “garage floor” in cement finished in gloss reinforces our support to ennoble materials budgeted for other industries for use in something more domestic, delicate and elegant. Wood combined with steel is the perfect balance between wow effect and comfort. And the final “punch”, pink mosaic tiles mixed with red in the bathroom causes a surprise effect and a reverberation of color to the rest of the space that we find charming and seductive.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Welcome to L’AURA ORTÍN ARCHITECTURE FOR HAPPINESS, an open house for everyone, your architecture studio in Murcia (Spain) where every corner tells a story.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

