Laura Ortin Architecture Offices / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

Offices Interiors • Murcia, Spain Architects: Laura Ortín Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 55 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hisbalit KEIM Artemide , BATHCO , Ceràmica Ferres , Efapel , Faro , Frama , GALA , Leds-C4 , TIP TOE , Zucchetti Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Laura Ortín

Text description provided by the architects. Our architectural studio, located in the heart of Murcia, is a sanctuary where the technical merges with the emotional, each design reflects a sensorial exploration and a commitment to sustainability.

A workspace must be well thought out, it is important that it is a pregnant place, that is, where you want to stay, where you like to be. We spend many hours in our offices, shops, workshops, and we have to take care of them at the same level as our home. We have to think of workplaces as homes.

When we acquired this space for our own professional office we immediately saw its strengths. Located in privileged place in the city town with two large glass facades. Privileged location, lighting... just amazing!

We design this as an apartment, a house converted into a professional office. Three circles geometrically organize the space, a meeting area, a bathroom like a capsule and an eternal garden, a trellis parterre with light curved curtains allows a place of relax.

Materials are the complement of the geometries in this case. The plaster projected on the ceiling and pillars helps the hygrothermal and acoustic balance, it also helps the cave effect so important to feel protected and improve concentration and work cohesion with clients and colleagues. The “garage floor” in cement finished in gloss reinforces our support to ennoble materials budgeted for other industries for use in something more domestic, delicate and elegant. Wood combined with steel is the perfect balance between wow effect and comfort. And the final “punch”, pink mosaic tiles mixed with red in the bathroom causes a surprise effect and a reverberation of color to the rest of the space that we find charming and seductive.

Welcome to L’AURA ORTÍN ARCHITECTURE FOR HAPPINESS, an open house for everyone, your architecture studio in Murcia (Spain) where every corner tells a story.