Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer

The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer

Save

The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Exterior PhotographyThe Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Exterior Photography, WoodThe Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Image 4 of 28The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Exterior PhotographyThe Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
Nendaz, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Exterior Photography
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the western edge of the village of Baar, the existing family barn has been a long-standing subject of admiration. It peacefully rests in the midst of Valaisan orchards, protected by a deciduous forest that borders its southern slope, overlooking the mountains to the north. The initial project entailed transforming this barn into a small residential house, taking advantage of its exceptional secluded location. However, the limited space it offered was not suitable for the desired program.

Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Rory Gardiner

Instead, the idea of building a small new house to the north germinated. This would allow to densify the plot, utilizing the ground floor of the barn as a cellar and its first floor as a sheltered reception area. This layout enables the creation of a private protected garden between the new house and the existing barn, connected to the living spaces of the house and the sheltered terrace of the barn. A dialogue between these two buildings is established.

Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Rory Gardiner

To preserve the nobility of the barn, enhance it, and ensure minimal interventions on the vegetated site, the house does not "anchor" itself on the plot, but rather, "floats" on land, creating an interesting paradox: does the new house become the annex of the barn, or is it, as logic would suggest, the reverse?

Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Image 24 of 28
Plan - Ground floor

This also prevents massive artificialization of the ground, thus preserving its ecosystem and biodiversity.

Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Image 4 of 28
© Rory Gardiner

The new construction – nested between residential houses to the north and barns to the south of the site – asserts its contemporary form while echoing past neighboring rural buildings. Boasting stilts reminiscent of raccards' [traditional Valaisan houses], the  structure, made of charred wood, mimics the beams and sunburnt planks of yesteryear, while sitting on a mineral base of recycled concrete. One might wonder if the house wanders at the threshold between past and present, thus becoming timeless.

Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Rory Gardiner

Inside, all spaces are designed to be adaptable, interchangeable, depending on the time of day and the number of inhabitants. These spaces are organized around a service and circulation core. At each end, the living areas open onto the mountains, the garden, or the barn, through large sliding glass windows, thus strengthening the connection between past and present.

Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Image 15 of 28
© Rory Gardiner

To the south, a three-level area containing a living room, dining room, kitchen, and office allows for constant visual contact between all occupants of the house.

Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Image 8 of 28
© Rory Gardiner

To the north, the outdoor shelter is versatile. It can accommodate either a car or a space protected from the rain to play or share meals.

Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Image 13 of 28
© Rory Gardiner

The entire structure – including the walls, floors, and roof – is made of cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels of regionally grown spruce. All windows are made from local larch wood.

Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Image 28 of 28
Perspective

Building a small house by densifying the site and limiting the ground footprint, along with the installation of photovoltaic panels and a rainwater collection basin, allows for close adherence to current environmental standards and concerns.

Save this picture!
The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer - Exterior Photography
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lionel Ballmer
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilitySwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilitySwitzerland
Cite: "The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer" 15 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025591/the-wandering-house-lionel-ballmer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags