The Wandering House / Lionel Ballmer

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the western edge of the village of Baar, the existing family barn has been a long-standing subject of admiration. It peacefully rests in the midst of Valaisan orchards, protected by a deciduous forest that borders its southern slope, overlooking the mountains to the north. The initial project entailed transforming this barn into a small residential house, taking advantage of its exceptional secluded location. However, the limited space it offered was not suitable for the desired program.

Instead, the idea of building a small new house to the north germinated. This would allow to densify the plot, utilizing the ground floor of the barn as a cellar and its first floor as a sheltered reception area. This layout enables the creation of a private protected garden between the new house and the existing barn, connected to the living spaces of the house and the sheltered terrace of the barn. A dialogue between these two buildings is established.

To preserve the nobility of the barn, enhance it, and ensure minimal interventions on the vegetated site, the house does not "anchor" itself on the plot, but rather, "floats" on land, creating an interesting paradox: does the new house become the annex of the barn, or is it, as logic would suggest, the reverse?

This also prevents massive artificialization of the ground, thus preserving its ecosystem and biodiversity.

The new construction – nested between residential houses to the north and barns to the south of the site – asserts its contemporary form while echoing past neighboring rural buildings. Boasting stilts reminiscent of raccards' [traditional Valaisan houses], the structure, made of charred wood, mimics the beams and sunburnt planks of yesteryear, while sitting on a mineral base of recycled concrete. One might wonder if the house wanders at the threshold between past and present, thus becoming timeless.

Inside, all spaces are designed to be adaptable, interchangeable, depending on the time of day and the number of inhabitants. These spaces are organized around a service and circulation core. At each end, the living areas open onto the mountains, the garden, or the barn, through large sliding glass windows, thus strengthening the connection between past and present.

To the south, a three-level area containing a living room, dining room, kitchen, and office allows for constant visual contact between all occupants of the house.

To the north, the outdoor shelter is versatile. It can accommodate either a car or a space protected from the rain to play or share meals.

The entire structure – including the walls, floors, and roof – is made of cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels of regionally grown spruce. All windows are made from local larch wood.

Building a small house by densifying the site and limiting the ground footprint, along with the installation of photovoltaic panels and a rainwater collection basin, allows for close adherence to current environmental standards and concerns.