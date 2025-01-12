Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Galeriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, BalconyGaleriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairGaleriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Interior Photography, Balcony, CourtyardGaleriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Exterior Photography, CourtyardGaleriah House / Okha arquitetura e design

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
  • Architects: Okha arquitetura e design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  880
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, Florense, Unibox, Weiku, di pietra
  • Lead Architect: Priscila Pereira
  • Project Coordination: Cristiane Zanella
  • Interior Designer: Priscila Pereira
  • Execution: RTP construtora
  • Landscape: Letícia Fortuna Paisagimo
  • Executive Project Manager: Cristiane Zanella
  • Lead Engineer: Tamires Mello
  • Furniture Curator: Firmato Móveis
  • Program : Hall de entrada, lavabo, garagem, salas de estar e jantar, sala de TV, adega, Cozinha, área de serviço, suíte principal, 2 suítes para hóspedes, espaço galeriah com escritório, sauna, piscina, fireplace, academia.
  • City: São José dos Campos
  • Country: Brazil
Galeriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The Galeriah house is situated on a completely flat plot near the Paraíba River in the city of São José dos Campos – SP. It was designed for a couple who, with the arrival of the pandemic, felt the need to enjoy outdoor spaces that a residence can provide. Architect Priscila Pereira accompanied the clients from the moment of choosing the land.

Galeriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, Balcony
© Nelson Kon

All the couple's peculiarities were taken into account in the conception of the house's program. As a result, we have a gym on the second floor, overlooking a preserved green area, which is connected to the main suite of the house and, through a spiral staircase, also connects to leisure areas such as a sauna and pool on the ground floor.

Galeriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Nelson Kon

The house also includes two other suites to accommodate the couple's children and nieces and nephews, and a gallery space (which gives the house its name) as a multifunctional area, with walls free of openings and interferences dedicated to the exhibition of art and the couple's private pieces.

Galeriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Nelson Kon

The house features projections that deviate from right angles, with openings arranged internally, giving the facade a unique plasticity, entirely sculptural and minimalist. All internal rooms open to the leisure area, which includes a generously sized pool.

Galeriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Nelson Kon

The internal openings for leisure, facing the west side, feature a second skin made of various modules of aluminum brise, providing an internal facade in constant motion and ensuring privacy for the bedrooms even when their windows are open.

Galeriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Interior Photography, Glass, Balcony
© Nelson Kon

The first module, in a coffee tone, represented by Cosentino's Dekton Radium Industrial, encompasses the arrival area for residents and visitors. After entering, there is a transition to a linear module with a light and soft tone, where Cosentino's Dekton Aeris covers internal and external floors, the pool, and countertops.

Galeriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Image 24 of 26
Plan - Upper Floor

There is minimal variation in finishing materials throughout the space, which contributes to the experience between fluid and delineated spaces marked only by the arrangement of furniture.

Galeriah House / Okha arquitetura e design - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Okha arquitetura e design
Concrete

Cite: "Galeriah House / Okha arquitetura e design" [Casa Galeriah / Okha arquitetura e design] 12 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags