Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura

Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura

Save

Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Image 5 of 27Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamLake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam, ChairLake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, Deck, BeamLake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Image 2 of 27
© Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. The owners of this house, with a beautiful view of the lake and the forest in Quinta da Baroneza, have always been fans of the work of the Gilda Meirelles Architecture office. When they found a ready-made residence that had been tailored for another resident who needed to move, they fell in love at first sight. Over time, the large family began visiting the house more frequently—on weekends, holidays, and during vacations—and realized they needed more space to comfortably accommodate everyone, including for entertaining occasional guests. Thus, they acquired additional neighboring lots, totaling an area of 1,300 m².

Save this picture!
Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Image 7 of 27
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Image 27 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Image 8 of 27
© Pedro Mascaro

The new plan consisted of expanding and improving the garden and leisure areas—which now include a beach tennis court with support, a game room, and a home theater—and service areas—where a kitchen, dining room, and staff quarters were added. In the pool area, all the finishes and coverings—which had already worn out over time and use—were redone. Additionally, a new suite was included at the residents' request, where sliding doors with wooden slats open directly to a breathtaking view of the Baroneza lake. The renovation approach was to remodel part of the lot to create a new entrance, now possible with the increase in area. The slope of the land was utilized to almost hide the garage beneath the new beach tennis court.

Save this picture!
Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Image 10 of 27
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Mascaro
Save this picture!
Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, Deck, Beam
© Pedro Mascaro

Being a country house, designed as a temporary refuge from urban life, the landscaping, signed by Alex Hanazaki, plays an important role in highlighting and emphasizing the architecture. Since the original project had been done by the same office and the owners liked it very much, the architects maintained the style, modernizing the finishes and adding new roofs and volumes. The chosen colors and the option for wooden frames and stone cladding were specially selected to ensure fluidity between architecture and the countryside, the forest, and the landscape. The biggest challenge, which ultimately became its greatest quality, was the integration of the old project with the new. The standout feature is how the house appears to have been designed all at once, and once completed, we cannot distinguish what already existed from the new part.

Save this picture!
Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura - Image 5 of 27
© Pedro Mascaro

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Lake House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura" [Casa do lago / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura] 13 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025577/lake-house-gilda-meirelles-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags