California House / Marchetti Bonetti+

Design Team: Luiz Fernando Motta Zanoni, Taís Adriana Marchetti Bonetti, Daniel Barreiros, Henrique Schurhaus, Marcus Pacheco

Climate: Beck e Folk

Hydrosanitary And Electrical : Exponent

Structural Design: Tarcisio Lunardelli

Landscape Design: Ana Trevisan Espaços Vivos

City: Garopaba

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The residence was designed as a summer home for a Brazilian family living abroad, emphasizing its primary function: to be a “veranda-house” with spacious, open, yet inviting areas.

The design adheres to the aesthetics of contemporary architecture, a signature style of the office, featuring a concrete structure complemented by wooden and glass elements.

Stretching longitudinally across the plot, the house includes a generous rear opening, seamlessly integrating the landscaping with the interior spaces.