California House / Marchetti Bonetti+

California House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Exterior PhotographyCalifornia House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Interior Photography, ChairCalifornia House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Exterior Photography, WoodCalifornia House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Interior PhotographyCalifornia House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Garopaba, Brazil
  • Architects: Marchetti Bonetti+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  365
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Ribeiro
  • Lead Architect: Giovani Bonetti
  • Design Team: Luiz Fernando Motta Zanoni, Taís Adriana Marchetti Bonetti, Daniel Barreiros, Henrique Schurhaus, Marcus Pacheco
  • Climate: Beck e Folk
  • Hydrosanitary And Electrical : Exponent
  • Structural Design: Tarcisio Lunardelli
  • Landscape Design: Ana Trevisan Espaços Vivos
  • City: Garopaba
  • Country: Brazil
California House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Ribeiro

Text description provided by the architects. The residence was designed as a summer home for a Brazilian family living abroad, emphasizing its primary function: to be a “veranda-house” with spacious, open, yet inviting areas.

California House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Interior Photography, Chair
© Rafael Ribeiro

The design adheres to the aesthetics of contemporary architecture, a signature style of the office, featuring a concrete structure complemented by wooden and glass elements.

California House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Interior Photography
© Rafael Ribeiro
California House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Image 15 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
California House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Interior Photography
© Rafael Ribeiro

Stretching longitudinally across the plot, the house includes a generous rear opening, seamlessly integrating the landscaping with the interior spaces.

California House / Marchetti Bonetti+ - Interior Photography
© Rafael Ribeiro

Marchetti Bonetti+
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
