California House / Marchetti Bonetti+

-
Architects: Marchetti Bonetti+
- Area: 365 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Rafael Ribeiro
-
Lead Architect: Giovani Bonetti
- Design Team: Luiz Fernando Motta Zanoni, Taís Adriana Marchetti Bonetti, Daniel Barreiros, Henrique Schurhaus, Marcus Pacheco
- Climate: Beck e Folk
- Hydrosanitary And Electrical : Exponent
- Structural Design: Tarcisio Lunardelli
- Landscape Design: Ana Trevisan Espaços Vivos
- City: Garopaba
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The residence was designed as a summer home for a Brazilian family living abroad, emphasizing its primary function: to be a “veranda-house” with spacious, open, yet inviting areas.
The design adheres to the aesthetics of contemporary architecture, a signature style of the office, featuring a concrete structure complemented by wooden and glass elements.
Stretching longitudinally across the plot, the house includes a generous rear opening, seamlessly integrating the landscaping with the interior spaces.