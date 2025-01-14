Rusty House / studio on the rye

+ 25

Design Team: studio on the rye

Country: United Kingdom

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Location and Background - Rusty House on the Rye is a 1950s property located in the Holly Grove Conservation Area in Peckham, South London. Situated on the corner of Bellenden Road, leading to Rye Lane, the property's prime position makes it highly visible from two main streets. Purchased 14 years ago by the owner Victoria, she was regularly approached by developers wanting to buy and build on the land. However, she decided to take matters into her own hands, opting to expand her home and make the most of the space herself. Client Vision and Brief - The project got off the ground in early 2023 and Victoria was keen to work with a local, all-female team for the design and engineering. She selected local architect Sarah Borowiecka, director of studio on the rye to oversee the process. For Sarah the brief was clear: the client wanted to add a two-storey extension while maintaining side access from the front garden into the rear. The garden was a standout feature and integral to the project. Additionally, the client sought a larger kitchen, to accommodate working from home, a snug, a utility room, and a new master bedroom. The existing home also needed updates, including resolving damp and ventilation issues and modernizing the rooms to be more energy-efficient.

Challenges and Design Approach - Located in a conservation area, the project faced tighter restrictions to preserve the characteristics of the neighborhood. studio on the rye's approach was to design an extension that would fit in with the surrounding area without resorting to pastiche. It opted for a modern idiom that would sit comfortably with both the 1950s house and the more historical buildings nearby. Avoiding the common approach of using brick—difficult to match with the existing house—studio on the rye chose weathered Corten steel for the cladding. This choice not only complemented the tone of the house's red brick but also introduced an unusual and visually striking element to the design. The steel's patina, which develops a rusty, brown color over time, was accelerated to create the desired look upon installation. This weathered appearance harmonized with both the existing structure and the conservation area. The design also focused on simple, monolithic forms. Recessed gutters and a shadow gap in both the walls and roof helped delineate the extension from the original house while maintaining a clean and modern aesthetic.

Structural Changes and Key Materials - The design added significant floor space, including a kitchen/dining area, utility room, and snug on the ground floor, and a master bedroom with an ensuite shower room and walk-in wardrobe on the second floor. Inside, the project introduced new windows and doors, a revamped stairwell, and a new staircase. The kitchen was designed by studio on the rye and crafted from ash, with bespoke joinery. The floors were finished with polished concrete tiles in the kitchen/dining space and oak throughout the rest of the house. The corner windows in the kitchen and master bedroom, a standout feature of the design, required bespoke glass. The unusual angle, dictated by the boundary line of the property, meant that several suppliers had to be approached before Fluid Glass was selected to deliver the custom windows. The materials were carefully sourced, with a focus on UK-based suppliers like Havwoods for the timber, Lazenby for the concrete floor tiles, Astro for the lighting, The Rooflight Company for the roof lights, and Fluid Glass for the glazing.

Design Challenges and Solutions - The biggest technical challenge was working with Corten Steel. Though durable, its rusting process can cause rainwater runoff to stain surrounding finishes. To avoid this, a sealant was applied to prevent further rusting and protect the concrete floor tiles below. The studio also spent considerable time collaborating with metal suppliers and contractors to develop a fixing method for the steel panels, ensuring a seamless, sleek look. In the master bedroom, the corner windows created an additional challenge for blackout conditions, as no standard off-the-shelf shutters were available. studio on the rye designed bespoke sliding MDF shutters that could be concealed in the walls, offering both aesthetic and functional solutions. Another key design consideration was how to connect the house more effectively with the rear garden, compensating for the loss of some side garden space. Large sliding doors, a glazed corner in the kitchen, and expansive windows were introduced to create a seamless transition between the interior and the garden, allowing the outdoors to feel like an extension of the home. Insulation improvements, triple-glazed windows, and an energy-efficient bioethanol stove were also added to enhance the home's sustainability.

Aesthetic Vision - The aesthetic goal was to create a simple, calm atmosphere using natural materials to add warmth and texture. Ash window surrounds bespoke joinery, oak parquet flooring, and concrete tiles were used to create a minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired interior. Natural daylight was a key element, with roof lights over the stairwell, master bedroom, and ensuite shower room, and large windows throughout. Collaboration and Legacy - Sarah's deep local roots facilitated a smooth design and construction process for this project, from collaborating with a local contractor to regularly cycling past the site on her way to the office. Naming her practice after the area and having lived in Peckham her entire life, Rusty House on the Rye represents more than just a design project—it's a meaningful contribution to Sarah's community and a visible, lasting addition to the neighborhood. The project is a gateway into Peckham that reflects Sarah's personal and professional identity.