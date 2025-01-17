CS Residence / TAKATINA

+ 10

Design Team: Christina Kawabata

General Constructing: KSB Build

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Chez Engineering

City: Cold Spring

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The CS Residence is a modern house that was originally built in 2004. It sits quietly atop a hill overlooking a sprawling six-acre landscape surrounded by abundant trees. TAKATINA was approached by the clients, a medical doctor and his partner, a former patissiere, for a renovation and addition including a new dining pavilion and new furnishings to elevate the space to meet their lifestyle needs. A Japanese-influenced garden pavilion was also introduced to enhance the entry experience and view from the living room.

The L-shaped blackened cedar slat fencing is carefully composed at the front of the house which

creates a contrast with the monolithic CMU (concrete block walls). This separates the narrow entry pathway and garden while blocking the carport view from the living room. The Pietra Royal stepping stone leads one to the blackened cedar entrance door that is hidden. The approach gives a peak into the garden through the slat fence. This was to create a moment to pause and experience the serene environment similar to a pathway leading to a tea pavilion in Kyoto. The concealed gutter was added to further reinforce the clean monolithic appearance.

The dining room pavilion was added in the former sunroom location with a dramatic floor-to-ceiling aluminum storefront glass system capturing a southern view and creating access to the new stone garden terrace with outdoor seating. The walnut wood flooring is juxtaposed with the surrounding concrete flooring. The expandable walnut dining table and black stained oak chairs with sculptural Dot pendant light add warmth to the space. The shaker firewood stove elegantly sits and anchors the small seating area in the pavilion.

The garden pavilion feels as though it's expanding into the living room through the sliding door. It

provides a calm backdrop to view the seasonal changes as a focal point in the space. The highly tactile and visually warm palette is introduced in the furnishings which balances the contrast between the polished concrete flooring and gallery-like atmosphere. The custom marble coffee table anchors the space and the chocolate-colored leather sofa and white boucle swivel armchairs are arranged to capture the outside view while enjoying the corner Stuv wood stove inside. The new timeless light fixture layout was installed to highlight the client's minimal design aesthetic preference. The journey will continue to phase 2 kitchen and bathroom renovations to complete our master plan.