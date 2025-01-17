Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. CS Residence / TAKATINA

CS Residence / TAKATINA

Save

CS Residence / TAKATINA - Exterior PhotographyCS Residence / TAKATINA - Image 3 of 15CS Residence / TAKATINA - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairCS Residence / TAKATINA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairCS Residence / TAKATINA - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Cold Spring, United States
  • Architects: TAKATINA LLC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Man Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Design Within Reach, Lambert & fils, Moruzzi, Tri-Lox, Wittus
  • Lead Architects: Takaaki Kawabata
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CS Residence / TAKATINA - Exterior Photography
© Man Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The CS Residence is a modern house that was originally built in 2004. It sits quietly atop a hill overlooking a sprawling six-acre landscape surrounded by abundant trees. TAKATINA was approached by the clients, a medical doctor and his partner, a former patissiere, for a renovation and addition including a new dining pavilion and new furnishings to elevate the space to meet their lifestyle needs. A Japanese-influenced garden pavilion was also introduced to enhance the entry experience and view from the living room.

Save this picture!
CS Residence / TAKATINA - Image 3 of 15
© Man Photography
Save this picture!
CS Residence / TAKATINA - Image 14 of 15
Site Plan
Save this picture!
CS Residence / TAKATINA - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Man Photography

The L-shaped blackened cedar slat fencing is carefully composed at the front of the house which
creates a contrast with the monolithic CMU (concrete block walls). This separates the narrow entry pathway and garden while blocking the carport view from the living room. The Pietra Royal stepping stone leads one to the blackened cedar entrance door that is hidden. The approach gives a peak into the garden through the slat fence. This was to create a moment to pause and experience the serene environment similar to a pathway leading to a tea pavilion in Kyoto. The concealed gutter was added to further reinforce the clean monolithic appearance.

Save this picture!
CS Residence / TAKATINA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Man Photography

The dining room pavilion was added in the former sunroom location with a dramatic floor-to-ceiling aluminum storefront glass system capturing a southern view and creating access to the new stone garden terrace with outdoor seating. The walnut wood flooring is juxtaposed with the surrounding concrete flooring. The expandable walnut dining table and black stained oak chairs with sculptural Dot pendant light add warmth to the space. The shaker firewood stove elegantly sits and anchors the small seating area in the pavilion.

Save this picture!
CS Residence / TAKATINA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Man Photography
Save this picture!
CS Residence / TAKATINA - Image 15 of 15
Floor Plan and Elevations
Save this picture!
CS Residence / TAKATINA - Interior Photography, Glass
© Man Photography

The garden pavilion feels as though it's expanding into the living room through the sliding door. It
provides a calm backdrop to view the seasonal changes as a focal point in the space. The highly tactile and visually warm palette is introduced in the furnishings which balances the contrast between the polished concrete flooring and gallery-like atmosphere. The custom marble coffee table anchors the space and the chocolate-colored leather sofa and white boucle swivel armchairs are arranged to capture the outside view while enjoying the corner Stuv wood stove inside. The new timeless light fixture layout was installed to highlight the client's minimal design aesthetic preference. The journey will continue to phase 2 kitchen and bathroom renovations to complete our master plan.

Save this picture!
CS Residence / TAKATINA - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Man Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TAKATINA LLC
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "CS Residence / TAKATINA" 17 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025515/cs-residence-takatina> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags