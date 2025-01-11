House Victoria / MedinaMas/Arq

+ 16

Houses • San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina Architects: MedinaMas/Arq

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: FV , Vexar , corralon el mercado , ferrum , supermat

Lead Architects: Arq. Gabriela Medina- Arq. Martin Mas

Structural Calculation: Ing. Hector Caceres

City: San Salvador de Jujuy

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in La Almona, a foothills area on the outskirts of San Salvador de Jujuy, on a steeply sloping terrain with impressive views. The idea arose from the premise of capturing the incredible views of the hills and adapting to the topography of the lot.

The house was designed with the idea of ​​responding to the site by adapting to the topography and seeking to capture the incredible views of the hills. In a search to adapt to the natural slope of the hillside, the social area was planned on the ground floor and taking advantage of the natural unevenness of the terrain, it was decided to place the bedrooms in a basement to generate less impact on the environment. In this way, from the entrance you can see a house on one level, while from the back you can see the house on two levels open to the landscape.

On the ground floor is the social area with the living room, dining room, kitchen, guest bedroom, bathroom and gallery. From the living room you can access a staircase that leads to the basement where the suite with a private bathroom and a desk are located. In the barbecue area, mobile wooden panels are incorporated to regulate privacy from the street.

The materiality is resolved with few elements: concrete, wood and glass in a house in which the boundaries between interior and exterior dissolve in a warm environment with concrete and wood as protagonists.