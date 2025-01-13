Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann

House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann

Save

House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 2 of 26House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 3 of 26House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 4 of 26House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 5 of 26House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
Winterthur, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 2 of 26
© Lukas Murer

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial idea is a room on the roof, defined only by horizontal elements: the floor and the two roof surfaces. On all sides, there are views down into the garden and across the hilly landscape. The room is sheltered and, at the same time, seemingly endless.

Save this picture!
House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 16 of 26
© Lukas Murer
Save this picture!
House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 21 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 3 of 26
© Lukas Murer

It is Lara and Marcel's retreat. Here they play their musical instruments or read a book in peace. There are flaps in the floor with sufficient storage space for everything they want to do in the room. The stairs, a roof window and a hole in the fixed glazing connect the room with the house, the garden and the sky.

Save this picture!
House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 4 of 26
© Lukas Murer
Save this picture!
House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 23 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 7 of 26
© Lukas Murer

The gable roof cantilevers on both sides, create two sheltered outdoor spaces. On one side, there is an entrance area where bicycles and toys can be kept. On the other side, there is a new kitchen terrace that connects the elevated ground floor with the garden.

Save this picture!
House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 15 of 26
© Lukas Murer

The photovoltaic in-roof system protects against the weather and supplies the house with energy. The black PV panels are held on all sides by small metal hooks.

Save this picture!
House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann - Image 5 of 26
© Lukas Murer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lorenz Bachmann
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilitySwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilitySwitzerland
Cite: "House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann" 13 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025494/house-with-a-flying-roof-lorenz-bachmann> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags