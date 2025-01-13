House with a Flying Roof / Lorenz Bachmann

+ 21

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial idea is a room on the roof, defined only by horizontal elements: the floor and the two roof surfaces. On all sides, there are views down into the garden and across the hilly landscape. The room is sheltered and, at the same time, seemingly endless.

It is Lara and Marcel's retreat. Here they play their musical instruments or read a book in peace. There are flaps in the floor with sufficient storage space for everything they want to do in the room. The stairs, a roof window and a hole in the fixed glazing connect the room with the house, the garden and the sky.

The gable roof cantilevers on both sides, create two sheltered outdoor spaces. On one side, there is an entrance area where bicycles and toys can be kept. On the other side, there is a new kitchen terrace that connects the elevated ground floor with the garden.

The photovoltaic in-roof system protects against the weather and supplies the house with energy. The black PV panels are held on all sides by small metal hooks.