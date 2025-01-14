Mezcal Distillery / estudio ALA

+ 12

Architects: José Luis Elenes, Diana Laura Martínez

Structural Design: VIGALAM

Structural Design And Civil Works: CeroMotion

MEP: HIDROELECT

City: Jiquilpan de Juárez

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Rethinking Industial Environments: Integrating Culture, Tradition, and Sustainability. This industrial building draws inspiration from the local culture, traditional mezcal distilleries, and the vernacular wooden architecture of Michoacán, where exposed structural timber offers a tactile experience.

Adjacent to the building, we designed a bio-pond and a botanical garden. The water reservoir serves as the firefighting system for the plant, replacing the need for water stored tanks.

The client played a crucial role in the project, emphasizing from the early stages that the building should have minimal environmental impact.

By integrating contemporary techniques and materials such as CLT and ceramic bricks, we aim to elevate the experience for both workers and visitors, fostering a sense of familiarity in their daily interactions with the space.