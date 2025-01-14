Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mezcal Distillery / estudio ALA

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture
Jiquilpan de Juárez, Mexico
  Architects: José Luis Elenes, Diana Laura Martínez
  Structural Design: VIGALAM
  Structural Design And Civil Works: CeroMotion
  MEP: HIDROELECT
  • City: Jiquilpan de Juárez
  • Country: Mexico
© Cesar Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Rethinking Industial Environments: Integrating Culture, Tradition, and Sustainability. This industrial building draws inspiration from the local culture, traditional mezcal distilleries, and the vernacular wooden architecture of Michoacán, where exposed structural timber offers a tactile experience.

© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías

Adjacent to the building, we designed a bio-pond and a botanical garden. The water reservoir serves as the firefighting system for the plant, replacing the need for water stored tanks.

© Rafael Palacios Macías
© Rafael Palacios Macías
Plan

The client played a crucial role in the project, emphasizing from the early stages that the building should have minimal environmental impact.

© Rafael Palacios Macías

By integrating contemporary techniques and materials such as CLT and ceramic bricks, we aim to elevate the experience for both workers and visitors, fostering a sense of familiarity in their daily interactions with the space.

© Cesar Béjar

Project location

Jiquilpan de Juárez, Mexico

About this office
estudio ALA
Office

