Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Valine House Conversion / LDSRa

Valine House Conversion / LDSRa

Save

Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Exterior Photography, Facade, BalconyValine House Conversion / LDSRa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, HandrailValine House Conversion / LDSRa - Image 4 of 25Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, BalconyValine House Conversion / LDSRa - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Gent, Belgium
  • Architects: LDSRa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Michiel Decleene
  • Design Team: LDSRa
  • Lead Team: Sander Rutgers, Lauren Dierickx
  • Architecture Office: Olivier Goethals
  • City: Gent
  • Country: Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony
© Michiel Decleene

Text description provided by the architects. Valine is the conversion of a narrow, tall and deep row house. Before the conversion, it was a spacious and pleasant house with a small garden oriented to the west. On the ground floor, the veranda and the ground floor of the extension are demolished. The small garden turns into a large garden with a floating caravan above it.

Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Handrail
© Michiel Decleene
Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Image 11 of 25
Ground Floor Plan - Original State
Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Image 12 of 25
Gound Floor Plan - New Design
Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Image 4 of 25
© Michiel Decleene

The living spaces are organized around the transition between inside and outside, in-depth and in height. The existing staircase, spiral staircase, void and bridge create a loop between the kitchen on the ground floor and the living space and caravan on the second floor. In the caravan, a storage room, an additional bathroom and a toilet will have space. On the second floor, the offices will be organized. The offices have access to a roof garden and a bay window. The rooms on the third and fourth floors will be arranged as bedrooms with a bathroom.

Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Michiel Decleene

Valine is a personal project. It is radical in its interventions and empathetic in how it gives place to life in and around the house. The house is boldly designed and richly detailed. The relationship between rooms and floors is increased by removing floors. The organization in plan is derived from the design in cross-section. The house seems to have an extra floor. And there are several extra rooms in the house. As a result, the house is generous and indulgent.

Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Balcony
© Michiel Decleene
Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Image 24 of 25
Section B - Original State
Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Image 25 of 25
Section B - New Design
Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Exterior Photography, Brick, Concrete, Garden, Courtyard, Balcony
© Michiel Decleene

The joinery of the rear facade, the awnings and the folding door make the relationship between inside and outside pronounced. The collection of rainwater in the pond adds to the project. During the day, you shift with the light of the sun. The folding door is open. The boundary between inside and outside blurs. We would like to invite you to stop by.

Save this picture!
Valine House Conversion / LDSRa - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Balcony, Concrete
© Michiel Decleene

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LDSRa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentBelgium
Cite: "Valine House Conversion / LDSRa" 09 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025469/valine-house-conversion-ldsra> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags