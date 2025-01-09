Valine House Conversion / LDSRa

+ 20

Houses, Refurbishment • Gent, Belgium Architects: LDSRa

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 220 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Michiel Decleene

Design Team: LDSRa

Lead Team: Sander Rutgers, Lauren Dierickx

Architecture Office: Olivier Goethals

City: Gent

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. Valine is the conversion of a narrow, tall and deep row house. Before the conversion, it was a spacious and pleasant house with a small garden oriented to the west. On the ground floor, the veranda and the ground floor of the extension are demolished. The small garden turns into a large garden with a floating caravan above it.

The living spaces are organized around the transition between inside and outside, in-depth and in height. The existing staircase, spiral staircase, void and bridge create a loop between the kitchen on the ground floor and the living space and caravan on the second floor. In the caravan, a storage room, an additional bathroom and a toilet will have space. On the second floor, the offices will be organized. The offices have access to a roof garden and a bay window. The rooms on the third and fourth floors will be arranged as bedrooms with a bathroom.

Valine is a personal project. It is radical in its interventions and empathetic in how it gives place to life in and around the house. The house is boldly designed and richly detailed. The relationship between rooms and floors is increased by removing floors. The organization in plan is derived from the design in cross-section. The house seems to have an extra floor. And there are several extra rooms in the house. As a result, the house is generous and indulgent.

The joinery of the rear facade, the awnings and the folding door make the relationship between inside and outside pronounced. The collection of rainwater in the pond adds to the project. During the day, you shift with the light of the sun. The folding door is open. The boundary between inside and outside blurs. We would like to invite you to stop by.