Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Mexico
  5. El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA

El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA

Save

El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - Image 2 of 9El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - Image 3 of 9El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - Image 4 of 9El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - Interior Photography, WoodEl Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Chapel
El Pescadero, Mexico
  • Architects: estudio ALA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Iwan Baan
  • Lead Architects: Armida Fernández, Luis Enrique Flores
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - Image 2 of 9
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. El Perdido spiritual space draws inspiration from the foundational rustic chapels of the Baja California peninsula. This Ramadas initially built with natural and ephemeral materials served to carry out the first religious ceremonies in the seventeenth century. The plan of the spiritual space is oriented towards the east as a symbol of communion between the different beliefs of the ancient traditional civilizations. Having the historical missions of the Baja California peninsula in the background, El Perdido spiritual space mediates between the exterior and the interior patio, bringing together inmates and the community. Analogically with the religious spaces of the missions that mediated between the exterior and the cloister, the spiritual space is part of the perimeter wall and the most public space of the complex.

Save this picture!
El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - Image 3 of 9
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - Image 7 of 9
Plan

The space can extend its capacity towards the internal courtyard where spiritual and social events can occur. This is achieved by opening the tall doors that are part of the translucent facade and connect with the interior of the patio that houses a fountain and 4 mediterranean date palms as its main elements. Date palms were introduced by the missionary priests and dates are a symbol of the fruit of subsistence in the desert. The spiritual space was built with natural and endemic materials such as vara de arco, palm thatched roof, wood and rammed earth walls from the site. Thanks to its material qualities, the interior has the ability to contain and release its own space at the same time, charging it with great spiritual strength and at the same time providing it with natural and permanent cross ventilation through its façade that filters sunlight and ventilates permanently.

Save this picture!
El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - Image 4 of 9
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - Image 8 of 9
Section

From the outside, the spiritual space does not reveal its program and acts as the main focal point of the entrance of the complex. It is through the sequence of spaces that the spiritual space can be discovered entering from the street or from the interior patio below ground level where it is revealed with greater hierarchy converging with the main walls of the patio.

Save this picture!
El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA - Interior Photography, Wood
© Iwan Baan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:El Pescadero, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
estudio ALA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelMexico
Cite: "El Perdido Spiritual Space / estudio ALA" [Espacio espiritual El Perdido / estudio ALA] 13 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025449/el-perdido-spiritual-space-estudio-ala> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags