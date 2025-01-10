Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio

+ 23

Design Associate: Leila Azizi, Milad Hasanzade

Visualization: Omid Majd Taheri

Physical Model: Pariya Banabehbahani

Presentation: Maryam Oghbaei, Niki Haddad Razavi, Farnaz Ejlali, Rezvan Mohtadi

Construction Team: Farhan Rafieian

Structure Engineer: Siavash Sedighi, Mohammad Kalanaki

Mechanical Consultant: Mohsen Mahmoudi

Electrical Consultant: Alireza Faraji

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential, Single Family

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

"Rafieian's House" exemplifies the intricate relationship between interior and exterior spaces, posing a thought-provoking question: where is the boundary between outside and inside? This theme has long fascinated architects, as they explore how spaces transition and interact, from the primal experience of viewing rain from within a cave to Johnson's glass villa's transparent connection to the outdoors.

Rafieian's House reinterprets this connection, transforming it from a dialogue to a monologue, in which memories formed through presence are preserved at each doorway where exterior and interior spaces meet. This concept hinges on "presence" and its temporal essence—the elusive nature of "now," which vanishes as soon as it appears. By delving into this temporality, architects identified a cycle in spatial experiences: "being," "passing," and "arriving." In this framework, "being" and "arriving" are architectural "places," while "passing" embodies the transitional space between them.

In Rafieian's House, moving between outer and inner spaces creates a dynamic dialogue that, while recording memories, also separates them. This transitional passage captures varying sensory experiences—rainfall, sunlight, shadows, and even snowfall—infusing each moment with a unique sense of presence.

A pivotal aspect of the design is the spatial arrangement. Two buildings stand side by side, set at different heights, connected by glass bridges that symbolize the idea of "passing." The glass windows lining each building reflect the residents' images, enhancing the sense of presence and visual connection between "being" and "arriving." These central glass bridges, linking both sides of the house, create a continuous, serene passage that invites glimpses of the outside within an internal sequence.

The spatial composition of Rafieian's House is equally thoughtful. The ground floor in the larger structure contains the living room, kitchen, and stairway, while the smaller structure hosts the dining room, TV area, and guest room. The first floor of the larger structure holds bedrooms and a small living room, and the master bedroom is located on the smaller side. The lower floor is dedicated to a lounge that opens into a northern garden pit, with additional areas for storage, parking, and utility spaces.

Beyond its villa structure, Rafieian's House captures the essence of a home by embedding memories within its spaces. Every architectural element—from glass reflections to transitional spaces—serves to record moments, making the house a vessel for presence and nostalgia. Through this design, the architects have effectively encapsulated a philosophy where each passage, each window, and each bridge act as transparent thresholds, reminding its occupants of their perpetual presence even in their absence. This approach imbues Rafieian's House with a timeless quality, reflecting the layers of memory that turn a mere building into a home.