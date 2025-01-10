Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Rafieian's House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio

Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio

Rafieian's House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, Balcony
Rafieian's House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Interior Photography, Brick
Rafieian's House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tehran, Iran
  • Design Associate: Leila Azizi, Milad Hasanzade
  • Visualization: Omid Majd Taheri
  • Physical Model: Pariya Banabehbahani
  • Presentation: Maryam Oghbaei, Niki Haddad Razavi, Farnaz Ejlali, Rezvan Mohtadi
  • Construction Team: Farhan Rafieian
  • Structure Engineer: Siavash Sedighi, Mohammad Kalanaki
  • Mechanical Consultant: Mohsen Mahmoudi
  • Electrical Consultant: Alireza Faraji
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential, Single Family
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Parham Taghioff

"Rafieian's House" exemplifies the intricate relationship between interior and exterior spaces, posing a thought-provoking question: where is the boundary between outside and inside? This theme has long fascinated architects, as they explore how spaces transition and interact, from the primal experience of viewing rain from within a cave to Johnson's glass villa's transparent connection to the outdoors.

Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Parham Taghioff
Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Image 20 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Parham Taghioff

Rafieian's House reinterprets this connection, transforming it from a dialogue to a monologue, in which memories formed through presence are preserved at each doorway where exterior and interior spaces meet. This concept hinges on "presence" and its temporal essence—the elusive nature of "now," which vanishes as soon as it appears. By delving into this temporality, architects identified a cycle in spatial experiences: "being," "passing," and "arriving." In this framework, "being" and "arriving" are architectural "places," while "passing" embodies the transitional space between them.

Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Interior Photography, Brick
© Parham Taghioff

In Rafieian's House, moving between outer and inner spaces creates a dynamic dialogue that, while recording memories, also separates them. This transitional passage captures varying sensory experiences—rainfall, sunlight, shadows, and even snowfall—infusing each moment with a unique sense of presence.

Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Image 10 of 28
© Parham Taghioff
Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Parham Taghioff

A pivotal aspect of the design is the spatial arrangement. Two buildings stand side by side, set at different heights, connected by glass bridges that symbolize the idea of "passing." The glass windows lining each building reflect the residents' images, enhancing the sense of presence and visual connection between "being" and "arriving." These central glass bridges, linking both sides of the house, create a continuous, serene passage that invites glimpses of the outside within an internal sequence.

Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Parham Taghioff

The spatial composition of Rafieian's House is equally thoughtful. The ground floor in the larger structure contains the living room, kitchen, and stairway, while the smaller structure hosts the dining room, TV area, and guest room. The first floor of the larger structure holds bedrooms and a small living room, and the master bedroom is located on the smaller side. The lower floor is dedicated to a lounge that opens into a northern garden pit, with additional areas for storage, parking, and utility spaces.

Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Image 16 of 28
© Parham Taghioff
Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Parham Taghioff
Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Image 28 of 28
West View From The Middle Path

Beyond its villa structure, Rafieian's House captures the essence of a home by embedding memories within its spaces. Every architectural element—from glass reflections to transitional spaces—serves to record moments, making the house a vessel for presence and nostalgia. Through this design, the architects have effectively encapsulated a philosophy where each passage, each window, and each bridge act as transparent thresholds, reminding its occupants of their perpetual presence even in their absence. This approach imbues Rafieian's House with a timeless quality, reflecting the layers of memory that turn a mere building into a home.

Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Parham Taghioff

Pargar Architecture and Design Studio
ConcreteBrick

Cite: "Rafieian’s House / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio" 10 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025444/rafieians-house-pargar-architecture-and-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags