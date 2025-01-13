Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson

+ 15

Design Team: Elding Oscarson

Client: Smyrnakyrkan pentecostal parish

City: Gothenburg

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Frihamnskyrkan - The new church building in the redeveloped docklands, for Gothenburg's multicultural Pentecostal parish, is a large mixed-use facility. The building embodies an extensive program consisting of three sacral spaces alongside spaces for children, education, music studios, café, sports hall, a parish kitchen for culinary exchange, and not the least a charity grocery hand-out.

The extensive social agenda needs an extrovert architecture; the largest church hall of 1100 seats was allowed to dictate the building's footprint, a huge sacral space, column-free 40x40 meters, wrapped by exterior facades all around. Open to the city and with daylight from all sides, the room feels half outdoor; a gesture as profane as it is sacral. Free-form terraces, the scale of the space, and its natural light make it equally landscape and architecture, alluding to past gatherings outdoors, before churches. The facades' undulating border is given by the interior landscape, sawed wood below the rake, an abstract representation of a comb of wheat above.

By elevating this largest program element, the church hall, the ground floor can be open, free, transparent, and approached from all sides. The ground floor's smaller sacral space is seamlessly connected to the exterior square; an extrovert hall apt for social purposes, from coffee to flea markets. Above the two educational floors are a roof garden and a large multipurpose hall. A space with views over the city, the ocean, and the sky. The building opened in October 2023.