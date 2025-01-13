Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Sweden
  5. Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson

Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson

Save

Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Exterior PhotographyFrihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Image 3 of 20Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Interior PhotographyFrihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Exterior PhotographyFrihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Churches
Gothenburg, Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Exterior Photography
© Johan Dehlin

Text description provided by the architects. Frihamnskyrkan - The new church building in the redeveloped docklands, for Gothenburg's multicultural Pentecostal parish, is a large mixed-use facility. The building embodies an extensive program consisting of three sacral spaces alongside spaces for children, education, music studios, café, sports hall, a parish kitchen for culinary exchange, and not the least a charity grocery hand-out.

Save this picture!
Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Exterior Photography
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Image 13 of 20
Plans
Save this picture!
Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Interior Photography
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Image 3 of 20
© Johan Dehlin

The extensive social agenda needs an extrovert architecture; the largest church hall of 1100 seats was allowed to dictate the building's footprint, a huge sacral space, column-free 40x40 meters, wrapped by exterior facades all around. Open to the city and with daylight from all sides, the room feels half outdoor; a gesture as profane as it is sacral. Free-form terraces, the scale of the space, and its natural light make it equally landscape and architecture, alluding to past gatherings outdoors, before churches. The facades' undulating border is given by the interior landscape, sawed wood below the rake, an abstract representation of a comb of wheat above.

Save this picture!
Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Interior Photography
© Johan Dehlin

By elevating this largest program element, the church hall, the ground floor can be open, free, transparent, and approached from all sides. The ground floor's smaller sacral space is seamlessly connected to the exterior square; an extrovert hall apt for social purposes, from coffee to flea markets. Above the two educational floors are a roof garden and a large multipurpose hall. A space with views over the city, the ocean, and the sky. The building opened in October 2023.

Save this picture!
Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson - Exterior Photography
© Johan Dehlin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gothenburg, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Elding Oscarson
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesSweden

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesSweden
Cite: "Frihamnskyrkan Church / Elding Oscarson" 13 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025436/frihamnskyrkan-church-elding-oscarson> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags