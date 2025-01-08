Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Spain
  5. House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino

House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino

Save

House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Image 2 of 31House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Exterior Photography, Deck, BalconyHouse for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, ChairHouse for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Image 5 of 31House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing
Colmenar de Oreja, Spain
  • Architects: Pablo Bris Marino
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1593 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Bris Marino
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cerámica Millas, Codalmha, GrupoHYT, ROCKWOOL, Termiglass
  • Lead Architect: Pablo Bris Marino
  • Collaborator Architect: Félix Bendito Muñoz de Cuerva
  • Technical Architecture: Vicente Gómez Padilla
  • Calculation Of Structures: Ángel Biesa Casamayor
  • Program: Two houses for two brothers: one, an apartment-type house for one of them who lives alone; the other, with two bedrooms, for a couple with a daughter. In addition, there is a shared storage room and swimming pool.
  • City: Colmenar de Oreja
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Image 2 of 31
© Pablo Bris Marino

Text description provided by the architects. The project is developed on a rectangular plot of about 1000 m2 in the Balcón del Tajo urbanization, near Aranjuez city. The plot drops 5 meters between the short sides. The views to the south are excellent, as you can see a very extensive landscape, with the Tajo river in the background. The program is for two independent houses, one small, like an apartment, for a lifelong friend, Luis, who lives alone; and the other with two bedrooms, for his sister, his partner and his daughter. Also a common warehouse and small swimming pool.

Save this picture!
House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Exterior Photography, Deck, Balcony
© Pablo Bris Marino
Save this picture!
House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Image 17 of 31
Plan - Ground floor

The project tries to take advantage of the views to the south and east, and to give the greatest degree of independence and privacy to both homes. Life outside the home are privileged or at least equated to life inside.

Save this picture!
House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Image 6 of 31
© Pablo Bris Marino
Save this picture!
House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Exterior Photography, Deck, Balcony, Chair, Patio
© Pablo Bris Marino

Despite focusing the project to be as economical as possible, the budgets we had were exorbitant, always above 2000 euros per square meter. The decision is made to self-build. There will be no construction company, no subcontractors, no construction manager, only the project management, a formworker then unemployed, Roberto, who will act as manager, and Luis, my friend, with no knowledge of construction, who will work as a laborer.

Save this picture!
House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Exterior Photography, Fence, Balcony
© Pablo Bris Marino

The construction systems are chosen for their ease of execution and are at the service of maintaining the most comfortable temperature possible inside the house with the lowest possible expenditure. The roof and the façade are ventilated. Both contribute to the good hygrothermal functioning of the envelope, which has proven to be very easy to heat in winter (a single pellet stove per house) and very cool in summer.

Save this picture!
House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Image 5 of 31
© Pablo Bris Marino

The structure is made of load-bearing walls, which will be visible to the interior. The façade and roof are made of white sheet metal, chosen to be as reflective as possible, to avoid overheating in summer.

Save this picture!
House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair
© Pablo Bris Marino
Save this picture!
House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Pablo Bris Marino

The construction management has not been conventional at all. Beyond any justification for a result that we consider reasonable, no detail or finish is understandable without taking into account the circumstances described. The price of the final construction is around 1200 euros/m2, including the pool and the urbanization of the plot.

Save this picture!
House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Patio, Balcony
© Pablo Bris Marino

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:C/ Almonte 40, Balcón del Tajo Urbanization. Colmenar de Oreja, Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pablo Bris Marino
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSpain

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSpain
Cite: "House for Two Brothers / Pablo Bris Marino" [Casa para dos hermanos / Pablo Bris Marino] 08 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025392/house-for-two-brothers-pablo-bris-marino> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags