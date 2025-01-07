Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Fueda House / ROOVICE

Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, ChairFueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Chair, BeamFueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamFueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairFueda House / ROOVICE - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Kamakura, Japan
  • Architects: ROOVICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Akira Nakamura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  INAX, LIXIL　, Sangetsu, Sanwa, Tokyo R Hudousan Toolbox, Toto, toolbox
  • Lead Architect: Maoko Sato
  • Supporting Architect: Masaki Yamada
  • Site Manager: Masaki Yamada
  • City: Kamakura
  • Country: Japan
Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Akira Nakamura

Transforming a 1970s Wooden House in Fueda, Kamakura, into a Pet-Friendly Home - A modest two-story wooden house from the 1970s in Fueda, Kamakura, has been thoughtfully renovated to meet the needs of a young couple and their pets. The redesign focuses on functionality and comfort, balancing practicality with smart design choices.

Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Akira Nakamura
Fueda House / ROOVICE - Image 18 of 21
Ground Floor Plan - After
Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© Akira Nakamura

Subtle Updates for a Relaxed Aesthetic - The house, which includes a spacious garden, features walls with a mix of finishes. Spray-textured coatings resembling exterior walls are paired with areas left in their original state, creating a relaxed, slightly "mismatched" look. This understated approach preserves the home's character while avoiding over-standardization.

Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, Chair
© Akira Nakamura

Expanding the Kitchen and Enhancing Practicality - The previously compact kitchen was expanded into an L-shaped layout, creating a more functional space for cooking and daily activities. A hard-plaster countertop was chosen for its durability and ability to age gracefully over time. The flooring in the living-dining-kitchen (LDK) area was updated with PVC long sheet flooring, making cleaning simple and convenient—a practical choice for a household with pets.

Fueda House / ROOVICE - Image 7 of 21
© Akira Nakamura
Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Akira Nakamura

Maximizing Light and Openness - The living room's double-height lightwell is a standout feature, bringing natural daylight into the space through narrow windows and creating a bright, open atmosphere. To enhance this feature, walls on the first floor were removed, connecting the living room with the kitchen and the former tatami room. Exposed wooden pillars maintain structural integrity while adding warmth and texture. Ceilings in the kitchen and former tatami room were removed to expose the wooden beams, adding rustic charm and a sense of openness. The entrance was also integrated into the living area, creating a seamless and welcoming flow.

Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Akira Nakamura
Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Shelving
© Akira Nakamura

Designing with Pets in Mind - The renovation incorporates several pet-friendly features. Doorways include pathways for easy movement, and custom-built catwalks provide vertical spaces for cats to explore. These thoughtful additions ensure the home caters to the couple's lifestyle while accommodating their pets' needs. 

Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving
© Akira Nakamura
Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography
© Akira Nakamura

Simplified Second-Floor Layout - Upstairs, redundant partitions were removed to create a more open and functional layout. The tatami mats and carpets were replaced with an oak wooden flooring, offering a cohesive look and enhanced practicality for modern living with pets.

Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, Sink
© Akira Nakamura

A Practical and Peaceful Home - This renovation transforms a simple wooden house into a practical, comfortable home for both humans and animals. By focusing on modest updates and thoughtful design, the result is a peaceful space where functionality and charm coexist effortlessly.

Fueda House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Akira Nakamura

About this office
ROOVICE
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Fueda House / ROOVICE" 07 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025391/fueda-house-roovice> ISSN 0719-8884

