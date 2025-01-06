IAI Coletivo _ Atelier / IAI Coletivo

+ 17

Lead Archtiect: Carlos Ferreira

City: Vila das Aves

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Aves, in the municipality of Santo Tirso, Porto, the Atelier occupies one of the spaces in the commercial gallery of a building from the 1980s situated in the village's urban center. The main access to the Atelier is through the external gallery that surrounds the building. The space is highlighted by its abundance of natural light and its elevated location above the street, providing a calm and welcoming environment.

The intervention aimed to structure the interior of the Atelier using a permeable metric suitable for the limitations of the existing space and to redefine the use of the space through two opaque planes. The first plane is intended to define a meeting and socializing area. The second plane is designed to serve as a space adaptable to different types of needs, such as a work area, photography studio, or other practices. This flexibility allows the Atelier to transform according to the needs and dynamics of each moment.

One of the central principles of this project is the creation of a space stripped of fixed decorative elements. The intention is for the decoration to not be something predetermined but rather a continuous reflection of the creative process itself. Thus, the environment will be shaped by the work, creations, and objects that, at some point, make sense to the users. In this way, the space is characterized according to the needs and choices of each person, becoming a living and unique manifestation of the evolution of the work and the individuals who inhabit it. As time passes, the images captured in the space—whether they are of objects, works, or created elements—will reflect the constant change of the atelier and the people who use it.

The project aims to be not just a physical space but a place that can evolve with its users, a direct reflection of the interaction between creativity, performance, and space.