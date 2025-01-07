Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND

+ 16

Architect: Taichi Kuma [TAILAND Co., Ltd]

Clients: Tokyo Midtown Management Co., Ltd.

Sticker Design: AFFORDANCE inc.

City: Minato City

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This pavilion is designed by Taichi Kuma for Tokyo Midtown DESIGN TOUCH 2024. The main structure is made out of 3 timber rings. They are varied in size such as 2m, 5m, and 10m. Each Ring is touching the ground and the plywood surface is created in between each ring.

All the timber beams are unique and are fabricated in a 3D CNC machine by the company called Shelter. The curved surface is used for multi-function such as sitting, sleeping, working, running, climbing, and so on.

In this event, the sticker that represents human activity are delivered and visitors put them on the surface of LOGGING HILL. This is a public space but people can leave their personal log. This is the new approach to making visitors attachments to the public space.