World
Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND

Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND - Exterior Photography

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Temporary Installations
Minato City, Japan
Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND - Image 7 of 21
© Kaoru Yamada, Taro Hirano

Text description provided by the architects. This pavilion is designed by Taichi Kuma for Tokyo Midtown DESIGN TOUCH 2024. The main structure is made out of 3 timber rings. They are varied in size such as 2m, 5m, and 10m. Each Ring is touching the ground and the plywood surface is created in between each ring.

Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND - Exterior Photography
© Kaoru Yamada, Taro Hirano
Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND - Image 12 of 21
© Kaoru Yamada, Taro Hirano
Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND - Image 20 of 21
Plan
Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND - Image 10 of 21
© Kaoru Yamada, Taro Hirano
Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND - Image 8 of 21
© Kaoru Yamada, Taro Hirano

All the timber beams are unique and are fabricated in a 3D CNC machine by the company called Shelter. The curved surface is used for multi-function such as sitting, sleeping, working, running, climbing, and so on.

Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND - Image 6 of 21
© Kaoru Yamada, Taro Hirano
Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND - Interior Photography, Wood
© Kaoru Yamada, Taro Hirano

In this event, the sticker that represents human activity are delivered and visitors put them on the surface of LOGGING HILL. This is a public space but people can leave their personal log. This is the new approach to making visitors attachments to the public space.

Logging Hill Installation / TAILAND - Image 5 of 21
© Kaoru Yamada, Taro Hirano

Project location

Minato City, Japan

About this office
Tailand
Wood

Cultural Architecture, Temporary installations, Japan

