Wood Up Tower / LAN Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Urbanity - First and foremost, this architecture plays a vital role in the large-scale urban project known as Paris Rive Gauche. This development initiative encompasses the entire eastern side of the 13th arrondissement, with foundational principles focused on establishing connections and continuity between the neighborhoods of the 13th arrondissement and the Seine, as well as between Paris and Ivry. To facilitate these connections in this intricate area, the urban project utilizes the existing road infrastructure to create a neighborhood in the Massena-Bruneseau sector, which will rise and shape a new urban landscape on a metropolitan scale along the banks of the Seine. Wood Up serves as a cornerstone of this new urban identity. The building aims to redefine the Seine's waterfront and the Boulevard du Général d'Armée Jean Simon by acting as a pivotal connection between their differing elevation levels. Thanks to the spacing between the buildings along the Seine, the absence of construction to the north, and the careful shaping of the east-west volumes, the tower integrates into the broader urban landscape—one that includes the bridges over the Seine, the ring road, and other roadways. Like a cathedral, this architecture lends itself to various interpretations depending on the viewer's distance.

Housing - The second narrative focuses on the primary function of the project: living. Wood Up embodies the concept of collective housing that offers the same qualities and advantages as a single-family home—such as privacy, private outdoor space, independence, and sensory connection to the outside world—while minimizing environmental impact by reducing infrastructure's network and visual and atmospheric pollution. Additionally, it provides communal spaces that promote social interaction. The goal is to create a transitional form of housing that harmonizes the desire for privacy with the enjoyment of community living. Residents can relish abundant light, space, comfort, and flexibility in their houses, while also having the opportunity to gather with neighbors on a 300 m² terrace boasting stunning views of Paris, in a roof garden, in the spacious entrance hall, or the generously sized, naturally lit corridors.

The Typologies - The 132-unit project is founded on a straightforward concept: for each large apartment on one floor, two smaller units are situated directly above the next floor. This design alternates larger apartment types, ranging from T3 to T5, with floors exclusively dedicated to T1 and T2 units, while duplexes are positioned at the corners of the building. This arrangement enables a high level of diversity within the structure and provides significant flexibility due to its regular, repetitive layout, allowing for long-term vertical combinations of different building types. In addition to the 700 m² of roof space, residents of Wood Up benefit from over 1,700 m² of outdoor areas, which include 800 m² of private terraces and 500 m² of communal terraces.

The Common Terrace on the 8th Floor - The space on the 8th floor is an example of this concept. Spanning approximately 300 m², it measures 23x10 meters, comparable to the size of a tennis court, a concert hall for 150 seated guests, or two dojos. Positioned as a hybrid between a covered courtyard, a loggia, and a viewing area overlooking Paris and Ivry, this versatile space accommodates both spontaneous, informal daily activities and organized events for up to 300 participants. Additionally, residents have access to modular furniture made from recycled wood offcuts from the building.

Technology and Environment - Wood Up is one of the first buildings in France to surpass the typical height limits for timber constructions. This innovative project serves as a demonstration that architecture can play a crucial role in the fight against climate change. As a building material, wood offers numerous environmental and economic benefits: it absorbs CO2 during its growth and retains this carbon throughout the building's lifespan. Furthermore, wood is a renewable resource when it comes from sustainably managed forests (such as those certified by PEFC or FSC). From an energy perspective, wood requires minimal energy for harvesting, processing, and installation, while also bolstering the local economy by utilizing local resources and creating jobs that cannot be outsourced. Additionally, timber construction, often paired with prefabrication techniques, allows for quicker and more efficient completion of building projects.

Structure and Materials - The building's structure consists of several key components: A concrete base and infrastructure, from the ground floor to the first floor, a primary load-bearing framework composed of glulam posts and beams, a concrete bracing system, featuring a central core and wall elements, a secondary framework of glulam beams and mixed wood and concrete floors. All the timber used in this project is sourced from France and transported via the Seine River. This selection is based on a carefully studied combination that considers the unique properties of each wood type and their specific roles within the structure. The interior posts are crafted from beech, a dense hardwood that provides excellent compression resistance, allowing for more efficient use of space. The interior beams are made from spruce, a softwood known for its superior bending strength compared to beech. Meanwhile, the exterior posts and encapsulation elements are constructed from Douglas fir, a softwood recognized for its enhanced resistance to humidity (Class 3). Additionally, all offcuts and remnants from the wooden elements have been repurposed to create furniture for the building's communal areas.