Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada

+ 11

Structural Consultant: Masatoshi Hayashi

Lighting Consultant: Katsumasa Asada

Contractors: Yu-Kenchiku Koubou

City: Kamakura

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Kite-Shaped House Reflecting Site Conditions - Built on an irregular plot in Kamakura, this house features a distinctive kite-shaped floor plan. It strikes a balance between privacy and openness by using walls and approaches to blur the boundaries of the site, creating rhythm in the surrounding streetscape.

The sustainable Itakura construction method, which allows for easy relocation and reuse of materials, is integral to the design.

Triangular shoji screens, aligned with the roofline, transform the space: when open, they divide the rooms while allowing natural light to flow in; when closed, they connect the spaces, blocking light and enhancing the spatial experience. This design seamlessly combines functionality, beauty, and adaptability to its environment.