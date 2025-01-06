Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada

Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Exterior PhotographyKite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodKite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BeamKite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Interior Photography, WoodKite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kamakura, Japan
  • Structural Consultant: Masatoshi Hayashi
  • Lighting Consultant: Katsumasa Asada
  • Contractors: Yu-Kenchiku Koubou
  • City: Kamakura
  • Country: Japan
Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Kite-Shaped House Reflecting Site Conditions - Built on an irregular plot in Kamakura, this house features a distinctive kite-shaped floor plan. It strikes a balance between privacy and openness by using walls and approaches to blur the boundaries of the site, creating rhythm in the surrounding streetscape.

Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Kenta Hasegawa
Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Image 15 of 16
Plan
Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Kenta Hasegawa

The sustainable Itakura construction method, which allows for easy relocation and reuse of materials, is integral to the design.

Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Image 11 of 16
© Kenta Hasegawa
Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Image 16 of 16
Drawings and Details
Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood
© Kenta Hasegawa

Triangular shoji screens, aligned with the roofline, transform the space: when open, they divide the rooms while allowing natural light to flow in; when closed, they connect the spaces, blocking light and enhancing the spatial experience. This design seamlessly combines functionality, beauty, and adaptability to its environment.

Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada - Image 13 of 16
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

About this office
Shuji Yamada
Office

Cite: "Kite-Shaped House / Shuji Yamada" 06 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025335/kite-shaped-house-shuji-yamada> ISSN 0719-8884

