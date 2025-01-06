Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Image 2 of 22Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyViewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyViewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, HandrailViewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space, Park
Vélez-Málaga, Spain
  • Direction And Execution: Fernando Casquero Lacort
  • Landscape Consultant: Alfonso Rico Nieto
  • Archeological Consultants: ARATISPI patrimonio SL
  • City: Vélez-Málaga
  • Country: Spain
Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Fernando Gómez Mateos

Text description provided by the architects. This project is drafted at the request of the Vélez-Málaga City Council and is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund. The purpose of the action is to recover a degraded green area located in the vicinity of the Alcazaba-Fortress, which, due to its orographic characteristics, is a perfect place to observe the city and its relationship with the surrounding territory.

Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Image 2 of 22
© Fernando Gómez Mateos

The recovery of the green area is linked to the recirculation of rainwater that currently flows down the street adjacent to the site and runs off during precipitation. The project redirects this rainwater to a reservoir located beneath one of the viewpoints to irrigate the hillside garden during drier periods.

Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Gómez Mateos

The location of the project is at the highest point of the city, in the heart of the La Villa neighborhood, included within the scope of the BIC Historic Center of Vélez-Málaga, within the execution unit UE-Pepri 1 "La Fortaleza," and with Type B archaeological protection. It is an area with significant historical-artistic value, but like many historic centers, it is an area facing social issues and depopulation that needs revitalization.

Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Image 6 of 22
© Fernando Gómez Mateos
Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Gómez Mateos
Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Gómez Mateos

The objectives of the project are:

Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Image 18 of 22
Plan

1 – Improvement of the connection between Palafrenero Street and Fortaleza Street, with the construction of a staircase between the two, in a safe manner that is integrated into the environment. (Palafrenero Staircase).

2 - New sidewalk on Fortaleza Street, from the previously described staircase to the end of the plot, delineating the area of action and providing access to the square proposed as an anteroom to the existing green area on the hillside.

3 – Paving of the flat part of the plot, as a continuation of the previously described sidewalk, creating a square that serves as access to the proposed viewpoints, with areas for relaxation. (Fortaleza Square).

4 – Creation of viewpoints for observing the city and its relationship with the territory, as well as the most emblematic architectural heritage.

5 – Landscape recovery of the existing hillside, with respect for native species and installation of an irrigation system.

6 – Scheduled drip irrigation system, with the recovery of water from rainwater accumulated in the reservoir built beneath one of the viewpoints.

Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Image 17 of 22
© Fernando Gómez Mateos

For the paving of the entire new urbanized area, a material that is manufactured in the city itself is used: the fired clay from the tile factories of Vélez-Málaga. This is a manually crafted material that is fired in Moorish-origin kilns, heated with biomass (almond shells or avocado wood from local plantations). A very artisanal local industry that has been on the verge of disappearing.

Viewpoint Garden at the Alcazaba-Fortress of Vélez-Málaga / Terral Arquitectos - Image 20 of 22
© Fernando Gómez Mateos

Project location

Address:Vélez-Málaga, Spain

Terral Arquitectos
