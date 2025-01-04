Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten

Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten

Save

Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Image 2 of 21Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Wood, BalconyReplacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodReplacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Image 5 of 21Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Elgg, Switzerland
  • Architects: Beck Oser Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  529
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Börje Müller
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Electrolux, Nikles, Otis, Schmidlin, Stöcklin Möbel AG, Suter Inox AG
  • Design Team: Janine Nottenkämper
  • Lead Team: Roger Oser
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Holinger AG, Liestal
  • Landscape Architecture: Matthias Geisinger, Montsevelier
  • City: Elgg
  • Country: Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Image 2 of 21
© Börje Müller

Text description provided by the architects. The conversion of the carpentry site includes a replacement building on Flühstrasse and a supplementary building on Hutmattweg. The existing buildings could not be retained due to their structural condition. The replacement building adopts the building dimensions, story, and roof form of the existing building and follows the design building line. An important goal of the transformation is a dense development with appropriately dimensioned forecourt and courtyard areas, which is typical for the site. Due to this, the supplementary building is detached from the existing building structure and is shifted in the direction of Hutmattweg. This reduces the size of the front yard formerly used by the carpentry as a lumber yard and creates a common backyard with high residential value.

Save this picture!
Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Wood, Facade
© Börje Müller
Save this picture!
Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Image 17 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Börje Müller

The apartment building on Hutmattweg blends in with the historic building fabric and should be perceived as an addition to the existing building. Following the carpenter's workshop, it has a similar roof pitch, materiality, and the same ridge direction. With two floors, it is subordinate to the replacement building but should be recognizable as a new building.

Save this picture!
Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Börje Müller
Save this picture!
Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Image 20 of 21
Section 1
Save this picture!
Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood
© Börje Müller
Save this picture!
Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Glass, Chair
© Börje Müller

The differently arranged openings and the newly interpreted wooden facade create a subtle modernity. To ensure that the volume fits optimally into the existing terrain, it follows the course of the terrain and is stepped along the rising Hutmattweg. The resulting roof shape gives the building a dynamic appearance and generates exciting interior spaces. The angled facades on the first floor mark the covered entrance to the building. In order to create optimal lighting, the courtyard facade takes up the angled shape of the roof. This creates generous seating areas and balconies. In the apartments, too, angled wall courses generate pleasant room proportions and dynamic room sequences.

Save this picture!
Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Börje Müller

The material wood as a symbol of carpentry is found as a connecting element in the facade design of both buildings. They are built in hybrid construction. The lower floors and staircases are solid, while the attics, all facades, and roofs are prefabricated as insulated wooden elements. The energy-efficient and sustainable construction method is supported by the use of ecological materials and the building services equipment with a central wood pellet heating system, residential ventilation with heat recovery and a photovoltaic system inconspicuously integrated into the south roofs.

Save this picture!
Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Börje Müller

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Elgg, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Beck Oser Architekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSwitzerland
Cite: "Replacement Buildings Old Carpentry / Beck Oser Architekten" 04 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025318/replacement-buildings-old-carpentry-beck-oser-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags