Cobalt Coach House / Foils

Design Team: Foils

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a dramatic and extensive remodeling of a coach house in Peckham which comprises a full-width, double-height living space and a sculptural blue-stained plywood staircase over two floors.

Given the lack of amenity space to the rear of the property, the new design flips the previous arrangement by arranging the primary living space at the front of the property where is it served by a light-filled double-height space and an enclosed courtyard off the street.

The bedrooms and a utility space are relocated to the rear of the property. The double-height space also makes a feature of the unusual chimney stack which is a remnant of the days in which the property operated as a coach house.

New internal windows help to draw natural light into the first floor and allow views out over the double-height space. A large corrugated and galvanized steel gate gives the house a contemporary presence on the street. The house also features furniture that has been designed and made by me (living room chairs, living room tables, and dining room tables).