B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes

B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Image 2 of 25B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Exterior PhotographyB09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassB09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Exterior PhotographyB09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Bordeaux, France
  • Lead Design Team: urbanmakers
  • Architecture Offices: Selva & Maugin architectes
  • City: Bordeaux
  • Country: France
B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Image 2 of 25

Text description provided by the architects. Context - Facing Bordeaux's iconic 18th-century "stone city," the Bastide-Niel district introduces an unconventional urban form. Designed with heliotropic principles and narrow grids by urban planner MVRDV, the area extends Bordeaux's vibrant urban life to the Garonne River's right bank. Roofs define the district's identity, creating a striking silhouette of varied scales and sloping planes that shape its innovative fabric.

B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Exterior Photography
B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Image 22 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Exterior Photography

Key Challenges - Located on Quai des Queyries beside the "Parc aux Angéliques," the B09 building-island hosts 54 social rental units. The challenge lay in embracing a pre-defined volume while addressing residential requirements and ensuring continuity between walls and roofs to form a unified envelope.

B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Interior Photography, Concrete
B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete

A Mineral Aesthetic Rooted in Tradition - The material palette reflects a classic mineral aesthetic, using warm sandy tones that recall Bordeaux's historic architecture. Blonde brick facades transition seamlessly into tiled roofing, unifying the structure. Despite its sculptural volume, the design emphasizes domesticity, with tactile materials that invite interaction. Openings and uses integrate the human scale, ensuring the building feels welcoming and familiar.

B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Image 24 of 25
Axonometric Section
B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Exterior Photography

Domestic Comfort & Functionality - The project prioritizes resident comfort through thoughtful details: carefully proportioned windows, railings, deep loggias, and subtle facade projections. Habitable rooftops, including tropéziennes, add further living space. Opaque lower panels on windows and loggias ensure privacy, a key feature for dense urban environments. Integrated loggia storage cabinets enhance daily functionality.

B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Image 16 of 25
B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Interior Photography

A Thoughtful Entry Sequence - At the heart of the project lies the "vestibule," a generous open passage that connects residents to their homes. This transitional space bridges public and private realms while fostering pedestrian-friendly access. To comply with floodplain regulations, the ground floor is elevated on a plinth, ensuring resilience against water risks.

B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Exterior Photography

A Unified Vision - B09 combines aesthetic coherence with functional innovation, tackling contemporary urban challenges. By blending classic materials, human-centered design, and efficient spatial organization, it enhances Bastide-Niel's identity. The project sets a benchmark for sustainable, inclusive housing, harmoniously merging tradition and modernity.

B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes - Image 20 of 25

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bordeaux, France

About this office
urbanmakers
Selva & Maugin Architectes
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureFrance

Cite: "B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes" 05 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025306/b09-urbanmakers-plus-selva-and-maugin-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

