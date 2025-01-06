Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. France
  5. Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes

Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes

Save

Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Exterior Photography, ConcreteOlympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteOlympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, BalconyOlympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Image 5 of 14Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Housing, Social Housing
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France
  • Architects: SOA Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giaime Meloni
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alupic, Decomo
  • Lead Architects: Augustin Rosenstiehl, Vincent Jaulneau-Labarre, Laurent Nguyen
  • Lead Team: SOA architectes
  • Architecture Offices: Lambert Lenack
  • Urban Planning: Koz
  • General Constructing: Eiffage construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Aïda
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: CL Infra, SETEC, POUGET
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: T/E/S/S
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ARP ASTRANCE
  • City: Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Giaime Meloni

Text description provided by the architects. The project sits on the banks of the Seine, in Saint-Ouen, at the heart of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Village. It is built on a former 19th-century industrial site. The urban project, designed by Dominique Perrault, features large "ships" perpendicular to the Seine, with a common skyline for each of the bases: "the waterline." The Belvedere block is one of these ships, set on the Mail Finot, the major landscaped area in the Village. At the center of the block, SOA has created a tall building (R+10) and two smaller buildings (R+5 and R+6) on the rear street.

Save this picture!
Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Giaime Meloni
Save this picture!
Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Image 9 of 14
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Image 5 of 14
© Giaime Meloni

The buildings on the Mail are connected together by a monumental two-level urban plinth. This base contains a dual-aspect hall and its large bicycle storage area, creating a visual connection between the Mail and the heart of the block. The color of the facades results from a collaboration with contemporary artist Morgane Tschiember and AkzoNobel factories around the concept of "skin building." The idea is to represent the fusion of the iconic red brick of Saint-Ouen with the various tones of the skin. We had to take advantage of the considerable thickness of 21 meters by 21 meters from the master plan. Servant spaces and floor cellars are nested at the core of the building, hence freeing up the perimeter.

Save this picture!
Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Balcony
© Giaime Meloni
Save this picture!
Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Image 11 of 14
Plan B1 - Heritage
Save this picture!
Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Giaime Meloni

According to bioclimatic design, the facade openings are based on orientations. Large openings to the north onto the Mail Finot, provide a wide view of the urban perspective from the living room. Medium-sized openings to the south are protected by deep terraces. And small openings to the east and west for the bedrooms, reducing visibility into neighboring buildings. The overall opening ratio optimizes the thermal performance of the building.

Save this picture!
Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Giaime Meloni

All the apartments in lot E1-B, except for a few studios, have dual orientations. They are designed around a common principle: the living rooms, located at the corners, benefit from multiple and unobstructed views. The kitchens and living rooms are arranged around a loggia or along a generous balcony. The steel cladding of the main building protects it from the elements and also ensures, through a system of consoles, corbels, and ties, the extension of the exterior spaces and their planted gardens.

Save this picture!
Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Giaime Meloni

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SOA Architectes
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSocial HousingFrance

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSocial HousingFrance
Cite: "Olympic Social Housing for Greater Paris / SOA Architectes" 06 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025305/olympic-social-housing-for-greater-paris-soa-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags