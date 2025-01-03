Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House 104 / FLORA

House 104 / FLORA

Save

House 104 / FLORA - Exterior PhotographyHouse 104 / FLORA - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHouse 104 / FLORA - Interior Photography, ConcreteHouse 104 / FLORA - Interior PhotographyHouse 104 / FLORA - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bahía Blanca, Argentina
  • Architects: FLORA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sergio García Pedroche
  • Lead Architects: Facundo Fernández, Felipe Londoño
  • Direction And Oversight: Ing. Mauricio Abrile, M.M.O. Ramiro Martínez  
  • Equipment: Felipe Londoño, Paula Sánchez Zanti
  • Structural Engineering: Ing. Mauricio Abrile
  • City: Bahía Blanca
  • Country: Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House 104 / FLORA - Exterior Photography
© Sergio García Pedroche

Text description provided by the architects. The residence known as 104, designed by the architecture studio FLORA, is located in Las Acacias, a peripheral neighborhood in the city of Bahía Blanca, in the southern part of the province of Buenos Aires. Las Acacias is characterized by being a low-density urbanization, where single-family homes of low height prevail.

Save this picture!
House 104 / FLORA - Exterior Photography
© Sergio García Pedroche

The house features a unique structure that stands out for its functional yet aesthetic approach. It has been conceived around a central core where the services are concentrated, leaving the perimeters free for circulation and the expansion of spaces. The central core, which acts as the house's hub, houses the main services such as the kitchen, bathrooms, stairs, and storage areas, allowing for an efficient distribution of installations and optimizing the use of the contained space.

Save this picture!
House 104 / FLORA - Image 15 of 20
Axo

In terms of materials, the house presents itself as a solid block of exposed bricks, with façades composed of double walls with their respective air chambers and 50mm thick expanded polyurethane thermal insulation. This building has been designed to protect its interiors from the extreme climatic conditions characteristic of the city of Bahía Blanca during the winter and summer months.

Save this picture!
House 104 / FLORA - Exterior Photography
© Sergio García Pedroche
Save this picture!
House 104 / FLORA - Interior Photography, Garden
© Sergio García Pedroche

Its structure is entirely made of reinforced concrete. The studio has opted for a traditional construction system, ensuring that the execution can be carried out remotely in accordance with the technical specifications provided by the office. A technical direction has been implemented to certify the progress between professionals in Bahía Blanca and the studio in Buenos Aires.

Save this picture!
House 104 / FLORA - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Sergio García Pedroche

The proposed architectural design benefits from a square lot, allowing for an optimal positioning of the house directly facing north in its rear view. This orientation guarantees the capture of sunlight throughout the day, thus maximizing energy efficiency, lighting, and interior comfort. With all four sides of the lot free, an equitable distribution of façades around the house is achieved. This provides the opportunity to fully take advantage of the views and cross ventilation, in addition to facilitating access from different points outside.

Save this picture!
House 104 / FLORA - Interior Photography
© Sergio García Pedroche

The house features a semi-covered expansion that integrates with the interiors through triple-rail sliding openings, allowing for a direct transition between the interior and exterior. This characteristic offers flexibility to enjoy the outdoor space while maintaining comfort and protection.

Save this picture!
House 104 / FLORA - Image 6 of 20
© Sergio García Pedroche

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FLORA
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House 104 / FLORA" [Casa 104 / FLORA] 03 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025259/house-104-flora> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags