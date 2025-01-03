House 104 / FLORA

+ 15

Direction And Oversight: Ing. Mauricio Abrile, M.M.O. Ramiro Martínez

Equipment: Felipe Londoño, Paula Sánchez Zanti

Structural Engineering: Ing. Mauricio Abrile

City: Bahía Blanca

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The residence known as 104, designed by the architecture studio FLORA, is located in Las Acacias, a peripheral neighborhood in the city of Bahía Blanca, in the southern part of the province of Buenos Aires. Las Acacias is characterized by being a low-density urbanization, where single-family homes of low height prevail.

The house features a unique structure that stands out for its functional yet aesthetic approach. It has been conceived around a central core where the services are concentrated, leaving the perimeters free for circulation and the expansion of spaces. The central core, which acts as the house's hub, houses the main services such as the kitchen, bathrooms, stairs, and storage areas, allowing for an efficient distribution of installations and optimizing the use of the contained space.

In terms of materials, the house presents itself as a solid block of exposed bricks, with façades composed of double walls with their respective air chambers and 50mm thick expanded polyurethane thermal insulation. This building has been designed to protect its interiors from the extreme climatic conditions characteristic of the city of Bahía Blanca during the winter and summer months.

Its structure is entirely made of reinforced concrete. The studio has opted for a traditional construction system, ensuring that the execution can be carried out remotely in accordance with the technical specifications provided by the office. A technical direction has been implemented to certify the progress between professionals in Bahía Blanca and the studio in Buenos Aires.

The proposed architectural design benefits from a square lot, allowing for an optimal positioning of the house directly facing north in its rear view. This orientation guarantees the capture of sunlight throughout the day, thus maximizing energy efficiency, lighting, and interior comfort. With all four sides of the lot free, an equitable distribution of façades around the house is achieved. This provides the opportunity to fully take advantage of the views and cross ventilation, in addition to facilitating access from different points outside.

The house features a semi-covered expansion that integrates with the interiors through triple-rail sliding openings, allowing for a direct transition between the interior and exterior. This characteristic offers flexibility to enjoy the outdoor space while maintaining comfort and protection.