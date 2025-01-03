Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos

House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos

House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Praia da Baleia, Brazil
  • Coordinating Architect: Tiago Wright
  • Collaborating Architect: Fernanda Joszef, Maria Clara Van Deursen
  • Concrete Structure: Eng. Eduardo Duprat - Benedicts Engenharia
  • Electromechanical Engineering: DLameza Engenharia
  • Air Conditioning: KZ Projetos e Climatização
  • Window Frames: Mado Esquadrias e Fachadas
  • Lighting: Franco + Berriel Lighting Design
  • Interiors: Marina Mello - Terça Arquitetura
  • Landscape: Julieta Fialho
  • Builders: Marcondes Ferraz Engenharia
  • Program : Residencial
  • City: Praia da Baleia
  • Country: Brazil
House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. The project, specifically concerning metal pillars, aimed to occupy the minimum amount of land possible; however, two large existing trees and mandatory setbacks ended up shaping the layout.

House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos
Plan - Ground Floor
House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Beam, Chair
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Beam, Chair
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

One of these trees, a sun umbrella located in the middle of the lot and spanning the ground and upper terraces, became a participating element of the construction.

House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos - Image 4 of 29
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

The resulting volume occupied approximately half of the land - from the street to the back - leaving a considerable garden along the construction. In this way, the entire house opens directly to it.

House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

The organization of the layout is traditional: living spaces on the ground floor, connected to the garden, and bedrooms on the upper floor, linked by an uncovered terrace.

House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

André Vainer Arquitetos
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

"House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos" [Casa na Praia da Baleia / André Vainer Arquitetos] 03 Jan 2025.

Top #Tags