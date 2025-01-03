House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos

-
Architects: André Vainer Arquitetos
- Area: 430 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Pedro Napolitano Prata
Lead Architect: André Vainer
- Coordinating Architect: Tiago Wright
- Collaborating Architect: Fernanda Joszef, Maria Clara Van Deursen
- Concrete Structure: Eng. Eduardo Duprat - Benedicts Engenharia
- Electromechanical Engineering: DLameza Engenharia
- Air Conditioning: KZ Projetos e Climatização
- Window Frames: Mado Esquadrias e Fachadas
- Lighting: Franco + Berriel Lighting Design
- Interiors: Marina Mello - Terça Arquitetura
- Landscape: Julieta Fialho
- Builders: Marcondes Ferraz Engenharia
- Program : Residencial
- City: Praia da Baleia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project, specifically concerning metal pillars, aimed to occupy the minimum amount of land possible; however, two large existing trees and mandatory setbacks ended up shaping the layout.
One of these trees, a sun umbrella located in the middle of the lot and spanning the ground and upper terraces, became a participating element of the construction.
The resulting volume occupied approximately half of the land - from the street to the back - leaving a considerable garden along the construction. In this way, the entire house opens directly to it.
The organization of the layout is traditional: living spaces on the ground floor, connected to the garden, and bedrooms on the upper floor, linked by an uncovered terrace.