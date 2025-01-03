House on Baleia Beach / André Vainer Arquitetos

+ 24

Coordinating Architect: Tiago Wright

Collaborating Architect: Fernanda Joszef, Maria Clara Van Deursen

Concrete Structure: Eng. Eduardo Duprat - Benedicts Engenharia

Electromechanical Engineering: DLameza Engenharia

Air Conditioning: KZ Projetos e Climatização

Window Frames: Mado Esquadrias e Fachadas

Lighting: Franco + Berriel Lighting Design

Interiors: Marina Mello - Terça Arquitetura

Landscape: Julieta Fialho

Builders: Marcondes Ferraz Engenharia

Program : Residencial

City: Praia da Baleia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project, specifically concerning metal pillars, aimed to occupy the minimum amount of land possible; however, two large existing trees and mandatory setbacks ended up shaping the layout.

One of these trees, a sun umbrella located in the middle of the lot and spanning the ground and upper terraces, became a participating element of the construction.

The resulting volume occupied approximately half of the land - from the street to the back - leaving a considerable garden along the construction. In this way, the entire house opens directly to it.

The organization of the layout is traditional: living spaces on the ground floor, connected to the garden, and bedrooms on the upper floor, linked by an uncovered terrace.