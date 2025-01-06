via·1719 Wu Liangcai New Vision Field / Dayuan Design

+ 24

Interior Design: Dayuan Design

Art Curating: SPACE logic (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., PI Brand Communication

Art Installations: Dayuan Design, Lu Buqing, Zhang Pengfei, Xiao Heng

Brand Planning: PI Brand Communication

Planning And Design Support: East China University of Science and Technology, Old Brand Polishing Plan Studio

Construction: Shanghai Jixiang Exhibition Display Services Co., Ltd., Beijing Brothers Tongchuang Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Window Display Design: Shanghai Jixiang Exhibition Display Services Co., Ltd., Innerdesign (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shiyi Cultural Communication Co., Ltd.

Window Display Installation: Shanghai Jixiang Exhibition Display Services Co., Ltd., Innerdesign (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shiyi Cultural Communication Co., Ltd.

Sculpture Production: Shanghai Liyanjing Environmental Art Design Co., Ltd.

Multimedia Light Show: Zhang Qi

Prop Production: Dihua Art & Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Clients: Shanghai Sanlian (Group) Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. When a building becomes a collective memory of a city, the meaning it carries is unique. Whenever people mention it, they always share stories of their interactions with the building, recalling its most striking transformations from that era. The Qichongtian Building on Nanjing Road is such a building, rich in emotion and history. Today, Dayuan has partnered with Liangcai Wu, a time-honored brand with over 300 years of craftsmanship and tradition, to create a new collective memory for the 2024 generation—one that belongs to Nanjing Road.

The Revival of Historic Architecture - The Qichongtian Building, built in 1922, is a historic structure that blends modernist and Art Deco styles. Once a social hub for the elite, it has transformed into a symbol of Shanghai's culture, exuding a distinct charm. Drawing inspiration from the mechanical eyeglasses with a traditional Chinese flair, Dayuan has infused this venerable "elder" with a touch of modernity, allowing it to joyfully gaze upon the busy street corner like a playful child. This not only marks a brilliant debut for Liangcai Wu's new retail space but also represents a bold attempt to merge trendy culture with historic architecture. In this building steeped in history, Liangcai Wu has shed its traditional image and reshaped itself as a vibrant "Liangcai Factory." This tangible scene of new productive power merges seamlessly with the brand's deep-rooted Chinese aesthetic, showcasing a vitality that's uniquely its own. This curatorial retail space has brought new opportunities and energy to Liangcai Wu. Along with a rich array of eyewear-related art installations, the space also incorporates flexible display cabinets and furniture, breaking through spatial constraints and opening up possibilities for future diverse transformations.

The Brand Story - Upon entering the building, the air shower art installation at the entrance activates, gently blowing away any dust and creating the feeling of stepping into a sterile factory environment. To the right, the 'Thousand Mirrors' installation, made from optical lenses, uses dynamic light and shadow refraction to craft a captivating, flowing visual experience, subtly guiding visitors toward the beginning of their 'Factory Journey.' In the atrium area, Dayuan uses a slowly moving conveyor belt to weave together the brand story of Liangcai Wu with history. Walking clockwise along the conveyor belt, visitors encounter the brand's innovative products and pop-up events, symbolizing technological progress and innovation. Walking counterclockwise, they are taken on a journey through ancient grinding tools and antique eyewear displays, tracing a rich history and showcasing the craftsmanship and traditional wisdom of the past.

Curated Exhibition Display - The "Factory Journey" begins with a specially designed "Grinding Tool" installation, inspired by the jade workshops of the Yangshao culture, dating back over 5,000 years. This is not only a recreation of ancient craftsmanship but also a tribute to the founder of the brand, Mr. Wu Liangcai, and his dedication to the art of craftsmanship—from carving jade to crafting fine eyewear, a 300-year legacy continues here. The exhibition design combines Chinese aesthetics with modern factory elements, using a variety of materials such as fabric, wood, perforated metal, and scaffolding to create a layered, adjustable space that offers greater flexibility for the display.

Modularity and Multi-functionality - The layout of the multifunctional area is also highly flexible. Whether for daily tea breaks, brand pop-up events, or lecture salons, the space can be quickly adjusted to accommodate diverse needs. The art installation 'Project 1719' in the multifunctional area is inspired by the blurred vision experienced by those with myopia. A fog-like film is applied to the surface of the glass to simulate the visual effects of nearsightedness. The internal design features movable components, with programming controlling the fogged glass to gradually become clear, allowing viewers to experience the transformation from blur to clarity.

Industrial-Style Window Display - In this project, the street-facing window displays and the entrance design are also highlights. To complement the building's overall style and its industrial interior aesthetic, Dayuan uses industrial pipes as light fixtures, with light flowing through the pipes to convey a dynamic sense of factory production. The lights, like electric currents, flow from outside into the entrance, drawing attention. At night, six uniquely styled window displays, combined with music and lighting, present a dazzling light show every hour, captivating pedestrians along Nanjing Road. Through the planning and design of this curated retail space, Dayuan aims to break the boundaries of traditional retail "via·1719 Wuliangcai New Vision," transforming customers from passive observers into active participants. The open and interactive concept guides consumers to deeply explore the brand story through multi-dimensional experiences. Liangcai Wu is not just a symbol of products but also carries the power of history, craftsmanship, and innovation, reminding people to cherish and pass on profound cultural heritage while continuously seeking a balance between tradition and the future in modern life.