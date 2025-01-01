Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira

Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira

Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, ConcreteBus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 3 of 21Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 4 of 21Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, ConcreteBus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Bus Station
Porto, Portugal
  • A Lead Architects: Álvaro Siza, Tiago Figueiredo
  • Collaborating Architects: Marisa Oliveira, Maria Pathé
  • Project Owner: Metro do Porto
  • Project Direction: Metro do Porto
  • Structural Consultants: Geg
  • Specialties: Geg
  • Builders: Aca + Alves Ribeiro
  • Area: 360m2
  • Urban Intersection: 1800m2
  • Project Years: 2023/2024
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Pedro Cardigo

Text description provided by the architects. I was invited to this project by Metro do Porto and, initially, I did not accept because I understood that the basic layout would leave the avenue with only one lane for automobiles and I disagreed with the proposal for a roundabout at the junction of Av. Marechal Gomes da Costa with Av. da Boavista.

Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Pedro Cardigo

Later, we were informed that the metro line would be shared with other buses and cars, and that a new roundabout would no longer be built, maintaining the linear axis of Av. da Boavista all the way to the sea.

Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Pedro Cardigo

At the same time, the Serralves Foundation expressed interest in having me accept the design of the station since it is located in its nearby surroundings, in front of the existing wall surrounding the Serralves gardens and museum.

Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Pedro Cardigo

We therefore accepted the project, requesting that it extend to include the three stations: Serralves, João de Barros, and Império, proposing their location along Av. Marechal Gomes da Costa, situated among the existing trees in the central green space and connected by a pedestrian path made of gravel.

Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 4 of 21
© Pedro Cardigo

This was the executed project, which is now practically completed.

The particular unified atmosphere of Av. Marechal Gomes da Costa, with a low-density residential program throughout, led to the decision not to consider the stations and shelters with the usual metal and glass solution, but to opt for a design in which the stations are integrated and relate to this urban context.

Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Pedro Cardigo
Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 17 of 21
Plan and Section
Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 13 of 21
© Pedro Cardigo

Particular care was taken with the central pedestrian path and its connection to the three stations, the landscaping, and its variations.

Porto, December 9, 2024
Álvaro Siza

Bus-Metro Line Shelters for 'Boavista-Império / Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Pedro Cardigo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Porto, Portugal

