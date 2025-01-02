Pego House / Madeiguincho

+ 9

Houses • Portugal Architects: Madeiguincho

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 17 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Architects: Gonçalo Marrote, João Filipe, Hugo Santos, Rui Peixoto, António Santos

Master Carpenter: João Marrote

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. This tiny house on wheels, designed for two artists, is nestled in the countryside of Alentejo. The house features an upper sleeping loft situated above a well-appointed bathroom, which includes a unique large door in the shower, allowing the experience of showering as if in the open air.

The bathroom interior is finished with thermowood, ensuring durability and a warm, natural aesthetic. The living area cleverly combines the kitchen, equipped with all necessary appliances, and a cozy sofa that transforms into a pull-out bed for guests. Upper windows in the living area maximize natural light, while large windows above the sofa seamlessly connect the indoor space to the surrounding landscape. A wood stove adds a touch of rustic charm and warmth for the colder winter days.

The interior of the house is crafted entirely from birch plywood, with elegant touches of French oak and Portuguese pine flooring, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The exterior cladding is made from Japanese cedar treated with brown oil, complementing the thermowood-framed windows and blending harmoniously with the natural surroundings.

This tiny house is designed to be completely off-grid, featuring solar panels and batteries for electricity, as well as a rainwater collection system integrated into the house. This sustainable setup ensures that the artists can live comfortably and independently, fully immersed in the tranquil beauty of Alentejo’s countryside.