Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project

Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project

Save

Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Image 2 of 16Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Interior Photography, ChairWaterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Image 4 of 16Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Image 5 of 16Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Shinagawa City, Japan
  • Design Team: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects, Harumaki project
  • General Constructing: Seieidensetsu
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Hiro & associe
  • City: Shinagawa City
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Image 2 of 16
© Daisuke Shima

The light of transient waves reflecting fleeting changes in nature and time – We designed shared office spaces intended to bring together a diversity of Japanese manufacturing companies and spark the co-creation of new cultural and business values through organic exchanges.

Save this picture!
Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Image 4 of 16
© Daisuke Shima

Deliverables included spaces that stimulate creativity and foster interaction among the diverse artisans working in the shared office who promote the use of traditional Japanese manufacturing techniques. Moreover, we sought to reflect on the history of the district of Gotanda, an area whose name echoes its rural rice farming origins. Thus the idea is to create an office space that harmoniously incorporates these elements.

Save this picture!
Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Image 13 of 16
© Daisuke Shima

A kimono is born from a single piece of cloth, origami is the art of transforming a single sheet of paper into various forms. Furoshiki is a single piece of cloth used to wrap objects of all shapes and sizes. Limited resources have spurred a variety of Japanese innovations that have made their way into the creation of everyday goods. In celebration of this cultural heritage, we endeavored to create a space that satisfies various functions and requirements through the ingenious volume of a simple flat surface, made of aluminum, a limited material.

Save this picture!
Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Image 5 of 16
© Daisuke Shima

Here, a single "recycled" aluminum sheet is spread across the entire ceiling and fills the space with waves full of fresh vitality, reflecting light and producing soft glimmers like that of the sunlight shining on the surface of the paddy fields of yesteryear. The beautifully overlapping metallic waves create areas of different heights and expanses of space that change freely, just as water flows in a lively and reactive manner, thus suffusing the area with the necessary functions and atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Interior Photography
© Daisuke Shima

In the entrance area, the intense flow of the waves creates a dynamic space where the height of the space changes vertically in a dramatic fashion, giving visitors a strong sense of movement, and promoting stimulating encounters and ideas. In the sofa lounge and desk areas, the waves become calmer and the height of the space increases, providing an environment geared for relaxation and concentration along with a sense of openness.

Save this picture!
Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Interior Photography, Chair
© Daisuke Shima

In the bar and kitchen areas, the waves are kept low and calm, creating an intimate space for people to liven up and enjoy deeper conversations. Sunny and cloudy skies, sunrise and dusk, and other seasonal and daily changes in natural light are experienced with subtlety, allowing for a variety of atmospheric spatial experiences depending on the location of visitors and the passage of time.

Save this picture!
Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Daisuke Shima

The beautifully transient overarching waterscape creates a poetic rhythm in response to the changes in environmental light, producing a mysterious radiance imbued with profound depth that enhances the enjoyment and pleasure of artisans engaged in creative activities.

Save this picture!
Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Image 12 of 16
© Daisuke Shima

Sustainable Design Methods – We used "recycled" aluminum sheets for this space project. Moreover, since they give the space its singularity, we adapted the assembly method of the aluminum ceiling parts so as to be able to disassemble and reinstall them when moving the business to a different location. In doing so, we devised a way to effectively reduce the waste, and the cost of store relocation, and create a recycling-oriented society.

Save this picture!
Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project - Image 15 of 16
© Daisuke Shima

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shinagawa City, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Waterscape Office / co-lab gotanda with JPRE / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects and Harumaki Project" 29 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025047/waterscape-office-co-lab-gotanda-with-jpre-moriyuki-ochiai-architects-and-harumaki-project> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact Kitchens

Check the latest Compact Kitchens

Top #Tags