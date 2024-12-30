Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A

Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 2 of 26Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 3 of 26Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 4 of 26Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 5 of 26Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Benjamín Aceval, Paraguay
  • Architects: SD+A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  838
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Méndez
  • Lead Architect: Sebastián Domaniczky
Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 3 of 26
© Leonardo Méndez

Text description provided by the architects. Yvyrupa. Home of the earth. Cabins for a hotel in Cerrito. The architecture of Yvyrupa seeks to reconnect humanity with its primal surroundings. Inspired by the constructions of the Mbya Guaraní, they represent a conscious response to nature, not as a space to be dominated, but as a companion deserving of respect.

Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 4 of 26
© Leonardo Méndez
Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 17 of 26
Plan

Taking advantage of the natural clearings in the forest and using indigenous materials such as earth and wood, the cabins blend with the landscape, minimizing their impact and returning nature to its leading role. The intervention takes place in a clearing in the forest, respecting and adapting to its natural configuration.

Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 14 of 26
© Leonardo Méndez
Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 13 of 26
© Leonardo Méndez

The architecture does not impose itself but flows with the environment, revealing a harmony between the built and the natural. This silent dialogue among the elements embodies a philosophy that understands inhabiting as a humble and poetic act, where each space is conceived as an extension of the earth itself.

Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 7 of 26
© Leonardo Méndez

The cabins, by integrating with their surroundings, create a refuge that invites introspection and peace, promoting a unique sensory experience. In this project, nature is not a backdrop but an essential component of the creative process, where construction and landscape are inseparable.

Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A - Image 8 of 26
© Leonardo Méndez

Project location

Address:Benjamín Aceval, Paraguay

