Yvyrupa Cabins for a Hotel in Cerrito / SD+A

Text description provided by the architects. Yvyrupa. Home of the earth. Cabins for a hotel in Cerrito. The architecture of Yvyrupa seeks to reconnect humanity with its primal surroundings. Inspired by the constructions of the Mbya Guaraní, they represent a conscious response to nature, not as a space to be dominated, but as a companion deserving of respect.

Taking advantage of the natural clearings in the forest and using indigenous materials such as earth and wood, the cabins blend with the landscape, minimizing their impact and returning nature to its leading role. The intervention takes place in a clearing in the forest, respecting and adapting to its natural configuration.

The architecture does not impose itself but flows with the environment, revealing a harmony between the built and the natural. This silent dialogue among the elements embodies a philosophy that understands inhabiting as a humble and poetic act, where each space is conceived as an extension of the earth itself.

The cabins, by integrating with their surroundings, create a refuge that invites introspection and peace, promoting a unique sensory experience. In this project, nature is not a backdrop but an essential component of the creative process, where construction and landscape are inseparable.