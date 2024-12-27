Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Master Plan
  The Netherlands
  Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP

Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP

Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Exterior PhotographyCruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Interior Photography, WaterfrontCruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Interior PhotographyCruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Exterior PhotographyCruquius Island Housing / KCAP - More Images+ 35

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Master Plan, Housing, Sustainability & Green Design
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Interior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Cityscape
© Marcel IJzerman

Text description provided by the architects. Cruquius Island, a man-made peninsula in Amsterdam's Eastern Docklands, has transformed from a historical industrial zone into a vibrant residential neighbourhood defined by its unique waterfront setting. Originally constructed between 1875 and 1925 to expand the Port of Amsterdam, the area evolved from a cattle market to an industrial hub and now into a lively urban enclave. This redevelopment exemplifies how architecture, urban design and landscape planning can reshape historical sites to meet contemporary needs. While the island's industrial heritage is referenced, the focus is on its transformation into a modern living environment.

Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Exterior Photography
© Marcel IJzerman

The former industrial area, once home to warehouses and factories, has given way to a diverse mix of housing types and public spaces. A fan-shaped arrangement of 14 buildings creates a neighbourhood of varying scales, transitioning from large, elongated structures reminiscent of historic industrial architecture to smaller, three-story duplexes. This design reflects a balance between density and intimacy, with each home featuring outdoor spaces such as balconies, gardens, or terraces. Every residence enjoys views of the water, highlighting the project's seamless integration with its waterfront location.

Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Exterior Photography
© Marcel IJzerman
Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Image 40 of 40
Plan - Ground floor
Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Sebastian van Damme

The urban plan emphasises a hierarchy of scales and spaces. From the Cruquiusweg, sightlines extend directly to the Amsterdam-Rhine Canal, reinforcing a strong visual connection to the water. Large ships navigate this busy waterway while pedestrians enjoy the tranquillity of the quay—a lively, car-free promenade lined with ground-floor residences, commercial spaces and recreational areas. The juxtaposition of these contrasting elements adds vibrancy to the neighbourhood, fostering a sense of place that is both intimate and expansive.

Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Exterior Photography
© Sebastian van Damme

Landscaping plays a central role in the project, with pathways, semi-public gardens and communal green spaces woven into the urban fabric. These pathways, designed with irregular edges to evoke an organic aesthetic, guide movement through the site while creating inviting places to linger. Collectively, these elements enhance the area's spatial quality, offering residents spaces to relax, socialise and enjoy a tranquil, pedestrian-friendly environment.

Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Sebastian van Damme
Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Sebastian van Damme

Sustainability underpins the project's identity. Parametric design principles were employed to optimise sunlight access for residences and shared spaces. Green roofs, solar panels and energy-efficient systems minimise the environmental footprint, while semi-mature trees and extensive landscaping enhance biodiversity and the quality of life for residents. Ground-level spaces feature active, interactive facades, blending residential and community uses to foster engagement. Secure bicycle parking and accessible communal spaces further promote sustainable, urban living.

Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Sebastian van Damme

Through the complete transformation of former brownfield sites at this location, this housing project preserves and celebrates local character, while introducing modern residential amenities that ensure liveability and comfort. The playfully meandering landscaping, and the porosity that it introduces to the spaces between buildings, honours the area's past while orienting it toward the future. The result is a neighbourhood within a neighbourhood, exemplifying how historical preservation and placemaking innovation can harmonise, to create desirable new urban housing.

Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Interior Photography
© Marcel IJzerman

Cruquius Island therefore, sets a standard for waterfront redevelopment, converting a former industrial district into a green, thriving community. By blending heritage, nature and modern city life, the project asserts KCAP's commitment to sustainable redevelopment—and is a model for future initiatives, in dense urban regeneration.

Cruquius Island Housing / KCAP - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Aerial View Photography
© Marcel IJzerman

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

About this office
KCAP
Office

