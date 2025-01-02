Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  4. Portugal
  Brava House / Madeiguincho

Brava House / Madeiguincho

Brava House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Chair, Beam
Brava House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
Brava House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Beam, Chair
Brava House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: Madeiguincho
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Carranca
  • Lead Architects: Gonçalo Marrote, João Filipe, Hugo Santos, Rui Peixoto, Sander
Brava House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Chair, Beam
© João Carranca

Text description provided by the architects. This tiny house on wheels, designed for an artist and her daughter, harmonizes with the serene beauty of a cork oak forest. The exterior is clad in charred Japanese cedar, providing a striking, durable finish that blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings. Large openings made of thermowood enhance this connection to nature, allowing for panoramic views and ample natural light. These openings create a seamless transition between the cozy interior and the lush outdoors, making the forest an integral part of the living experience.

Brava House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
© João Carranca
Brava House / Madeiguincho - Image 12 of 14
Plan - Ground floor
Brava House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Beam, Chair
© João Carranca

Inside, the tiny house is both functional and inviting. The living room, which can also serve as a sleeping area for guests, is the heart of the home, featuring versatile seating and expansive thermowood-framed windows that bring the outdoors in. A lofted sleeping area is accessed by an elegant staircase crafted from exotic wood, adding a touch of sophistication. Under the staircase and loft, the compact kitchen and bathroom are efficiently designed with birch plywood cabinetry, offering modern amenities and a clean, minimalist aesthetic. The Portuguese pine flooring throughout adds warmth and durability, enhancing the overall sense of coziness and comfort in this beautifully integrated, nature-focused retreat.

Brava House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© João Carranca

Project gallery

Madeiguincho
Cite: "Brava House / Madeiguincho" 02 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

