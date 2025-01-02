Brava House / Madeiguincho

+ 9

Houses • Portugal Architects: Madeiguincho

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: João Carranca

Lead Architects: Gonçalo Marrote, João Filipe, Hugo Santos, Rui Peixoto, Sander

Text description provided by the architects. This tiny house on wheels, designed for an artist and her daughter, harmonizes with the serene beauty of a cork oak forest. The exterior is clad in charred Japanese cedar, providing a striking, durable finish that blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings. Large openings made of thermowood enhance this connection to nature, allowing for panoramic views and ample natural light. These openings create a seamless transition between the cozy interior and the lush outdoors, making the forest an integral part of the living experience.

Inside, the tiny house is both functional and inviting. The living room, which can also serve as a sleeping area for guests, is the heart of the home, featuring versatile seating and expansive thermowood-framed windows that bring the outdoors in. A lofted sleeping area is accessed by an elegant staircase crafted from exotic wood, adding a touch of sophistication. Under the staircase and loft, the compact kitchen and bathroom are efficiently designed with birch plywood cabinetry, offering modern amenities and a clean, minimalist aesthetic. The Portuguese pine flooring throughout adds warmth and durability, enhancing the overall sense of coziness and comfort in this beautifully integrated, nature-focused retreat.