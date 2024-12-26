Gazorgah House / Torab Home

+ 21

Restoration Manager: S.Hadi Razavi

Restoration Plan: Omid Khosrawi Rad, Arefe Mousavi

Revitalization Plan: Omid Khosrawi Rad, Arefe Mousavi

In Place Design: Mojtaba Rezahasani, Hani Shayegh

Supreme Supervisor: Hossein Kamali Ardakani

Senior Executive Project Manager: S.Hadi Razavi

Technical And Executive Director: Hani Shayegh

Workshop Supervisor: Mojtaba Rezahasani

As Built Survey: Omid Khosrawi Rad, Arefe Mousavi

City: Yazd

Country: Iran

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within one of the prestigious alleys of the Gazorgah neighborhood in Yazd, the historic Gazorgah House stands as a distinguished emblem of Qajar-era architecture and traditional Iranian artistry. Over the years, the house has undergone extensive transformations, evolving into three distinct sections. The central section, mirroring the dimensions of the other two, reflects a meticulous design that harmonizes with the aristocratic identity of the neighborhood, striving to surpass its surrounding structures in elegance and detail.

One of the house's most captivating features is its mezzanine, adorned with delicate columns and intricate muqarnas—a hallmark of Iranian architectural brilliance. This is complemented by vaulted spaces (taq-o-tavizeh), where the interplay of light and shadow on the pointed arches (shakh-bozi) creates a mesmerizing visual effect. Such features not only enhance the building's aesthetic allure but also serve as a testament to the ingenuity of its original design.

The restoration process of the Gazorgah House has been guided by a profound respect for its historical essence. Incongruous modern additions have been thoughtfully removed, revealing traces of the house's rich history. A particularly symbolic gesture in this preservation effort is retaining a section of the courtyard wall, serving as a tangible link to its storied past.

The restored ceilings of the house, showcasing a harmonious blend of diverse traditional designs, stand as a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship involved in its revival. This meticulous attention to detail not only safeguards the house's cultural and historical significance but also elevates its visual splendor.

Today, the Gazorgah House transcends its historical significance by functioning as an ecological residence. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the culture, lifestyle, and traditions of Iran, experiencing firsthand the timeless charm of this architectural treasure. By embracing its authentic character, the Gazorgah House offers a renewed perspective on the enduring legacy of Iranian heritage.