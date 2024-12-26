Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Gazorgah House / Torab Home

Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Exterior Photography, Courtyard

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restoration
Yazd, Iran
  • Architects: Torab Home
  Area:  200
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Mina Abouei, Niloofar Moji
  • Lead Architects: Omid Khowsravi Rad, Arefe Mousavi
  • Restoration Manager: S.Hadi Razavi
  • Restoration Plan: Omid Khosrawi Rad, Arefe Mousavi
  • Revitalization Plan: Omid Khosrawi Rad, Arefe Mousavi
  • In Place Design: Mojtaba Rezahasani, Hani Shayegh
  • Supreme Supervisor: Hossein Kamali Ardakani
  • Senior Executive Project Manager: S.Hadi Razavi
  • Technical And Executive Director: Hani Shayegh
  • Workshop Supervisor: Mojtaba Rezahasani
  • As Built Survey: Omid Khosrawi Rad, Arefe Mousavi
  • City: Yazd
  • Country: Iran
Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Mina Abouei, Niloofar Moji

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within one of the prestigious alleys of the Gazorgah neighborhood in Yazd, the historic Gazorgah House stands as a distinguished emblem of Qajar-era architecture and traditional Iranian artistry. Over the years, the house has undergone extensive transformations, evolving into three distinct sections. The central section, mirroring the dimensions of the other two, reflects a meticulous design that harmonizes with the aristocratic identity of the neighborhood, striving to surpass its surrounding structures in elegance and detail.

Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Image 6 of 26
© Mina Abouei, Niloofar Moji
Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Image 20 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Interior Photography
© Mina Abouei, Niloofar Moji

One of the house's most captivating features is its mezzanine, adorned with delicate columns and intricate muqarnas—a hallmark of Iranian architectural brilliance. This is complemented by vaulted spaces (taq-o-tavizeh), where the interplay of light and shadow on the pointed arches (shakh-bozi) creates a mesmerizing visual effect. Such features not only enhance the building's aesthetic allure but also serve as a testament to the ingenuity of its original design.

Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Exterior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Mina Abouei, Niloofar Moji
Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Image 25 of 26
Section AA
Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Mina Abouei, Niloofar Moji

The restoration process of the Gazorgah House has been guided by a profound respect for its historical essence. Incongruous modern additions have been thoughtfully removed, revealing traces of the house's rich history. A particularly symbolic gesture in this preservation effort is retaining a section of the courtyard wall, serving as a tangible link to its storied past.

Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop
© Mina Abouei, Niloofar Moji

The restored ceilings of the house, showcasing a harmonious blend of diverse traditional designs, stand as a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship involved in its revival. This meticulous attention to detail not only safeguards the house's cultural and historical significance but also elevates its visual splendor.

Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Interior Photography, Closet, Arcade
© Mina Abouei, Niloofar Moji
Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Interior Photography
© Mina Abouei, Niloofar Moji

Today, the Gazorgah House transcends its historical significance by functioning as an ecological residence. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the culture, lifestyle, and traditions of Iran, experiencing firsthand the timeless charm of this architectural treasure. By embracing its authentic character, the Gazorgah House offers a renewed perspective on the enduring legacy of Iranian heritage.

Gazorgah House / Torab Home - Interior Photography
© Mina Abouei, Niloofar Moji

Project location

Address:Yazd, Iran

Torab Home
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRestorationIran
Cite: "Gazorgah House / Torab Home" 26 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025014/gazorgah-house-torab-home> ISSN 0719-8884

