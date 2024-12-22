Ivens Apartment / X Atelier

+ 16

Design Team: Ana dos Santos, Miguel Pereira, Pedro Martins

City: Lisbon

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this apartment consists in the total usage of this familiar residence volumetry, set on the rooftop. In this sense, overlapping spaces generate informal areas which allow the space to be enjoyed on two levels.

The living space, being the primary space of the apartment, was developed to promote greater versatility of uses corresponding to the different needs and inputs of a creative client.

The spiral staircase acts as a sculptural element that connects both floors. The optimization of the area in the second floor is the consequence of the reduction of the height in technical areas in the first.

Colorful and playful, the kids room sets place behind a hidden closet door, as a secret room.