Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Portugal
  5. Ivens Apartment / X Atelier

Ivens Apartment / X Atelier

Save

Ivens Apartment / X Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table, Chair, ShelvingIvens Apartment / X Atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Table, SofaIvens Apartment / X Atelier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, ChairIvens Apartment / X Atelier - Interior Photography, BedroomIvens Apartment / X Atelier - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ivens Apartment / X Atelier - Image 7 of 21
© Eduardo Montenegro studio

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this apartment consists in the total usage of this familiar residence volumetry, set on the rooftop. In this sense, overlapping spaces generate informal areas which allow the space to be enjoyed on two levels.

Save this picture!
Ivens Apartment / X Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table, Chair, Shelving
© Eduardo Montenegro studio
Save this picture!
Ivens Apartment / X Atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Table, Sofa
© Eduardo Montenegro studio

The living space, being the primary space of the apartment, was developed to promote greater versatility of uses corresponding to the different needs and inputs of a creative client.

Save this picture!
Ivens Apartment / X Atelier - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© Eduardo Montenegro studio
Save this picture!
Ivens Apartment / X Atelier - Image 19 of 21
Section A
Save this picture!
Ivens Apartment / X Atelier - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Eduardo Montenegro studio

The spiral staircase acts as a sculptural element that connects both floors. The optimization of the area in the second floor is the consequence of the reduction of the height in technical areas in the first.

Save this picture!
Ivens Apartment / X Atelier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Eduardo Montenegro studio
Save this picture!
Ivens Apartment / X Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Eduardo Montenegro studio

Colorful and playful, the kids room sets place behind a hidden closet door, as a secret room.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Yasuhiro Yamashita x Atelier TEKUTO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Ivens Apartment / X Atelier" 22 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025011/ivens-apartment-x-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact Kitchens

Check the latest Compact Kitchens

Top #Tags